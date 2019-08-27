Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The death of Chris Malyschko was a tragedy, NT Corrections boss Scott McNairn said.
The death of Chris Malyschko was a tragedy, NT Corrections boss Scott McNairn said.
Crime

Killer's prison death a ’tragic event', inquest launched

by NT NEWS
27th Aug 2019 12:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NT CORRECTIONS boss Scott McNairn said the death of Christopher Malyschko in Darwin's Holtze prison earlier this month was a "tragic event" - and there would be an inquest which could last up to a year.

Under the NT Coroners Act, an inquest must be held for a death in custody, he said on ABC Darwin.

"We have a duty of care for all prisoners and prisoner safety is a number one priority," he said.

Mr McNairn said prisoners had been offered counselling and health support.

No details about the death have been released but crime scene detectives were yesterday at Holtze Correctional Facility.

Malyschko had served eight years of a life sentence for the killing of Ray Niceforo in 2011 in Katherine.

The murder was a contract killing taken out at the behest of Malyschko's mother, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was released on parole several years ago.

Niceforo was the estranged partner of Malyschko's mother, Bronwyn Buttery, and subjected her to physical and emotional abuse.

More Stories

hitman death northern territory prisons prison death

Top Stories

    How a truckie made a little girl with a brain tumour happy

    premium_icon How a truckie made a little girl with a brain tumour happy

    News Little Isabella has less than 18 months left to live but that couldn't stop a truckie making some of her last moments her happiest.

    • 27th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
    The Ipswich streets with 5G base transmitters

    premium_icon The Ipswich streets with 5G base transmitters

    Health See if your street is on the list

    • 27th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
    Park-goers busted with chainsaws, stealing plants

    premium_icon Park-goers busted with chainsaws, stealing plants

    News It's best to play by the rules when visiting our national parks

    • 27th Aug 2019 11:30 AM
    'Very emotional journey': Parents' worst fears laid bare

    premium_icon 'Very emotional journey': Parents' worst fears laid bare

    News Here's how you can help fighting families, like this one.