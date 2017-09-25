Hit comedians to bring their show to Beaudesert

FUNNY: Comedians Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs will be bringing their show Women Like Us to Beaudesert.

MANDY Nolan and Ellen Briggs are different from your usual comedians.

For a start they're women. They're mothers. They're middle aged and they are country girls. And, they're from Mullumbimby.

With over 50 sold out shows to their credit, the girls have performed to packed houses at comedy festivals in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Now these two tell it as it is women will be bringing their hilarious stand up comedy show titled Women Like Us to the Beaudesert RSL on Friday, September 29.

Mandy and Ellen talk about housework, chickens, love, big undies, disappointment, resentment, sex when you're drunk, fit bits, yoga farts and being a menopausal woman dealing with teenage angst.

When coming up with a show title, Women like Us just turned up.

"They're Women Like Us,” Ms Nolan said while laughing.

"Our audiences love our shows because our lives are like theirs.

"We're not rarefied trophy wives. We're capable overworked, overwhelmed and totally over it women! And because of sharing stories like that...women like us.”

Ms Nolan, who has 30 years under her belt as a comedian, loves the fact she has found a comedy soul mate.

"It's a lonely life being a comic. You perform on the stage to adoring appreciative crowds, but most of the time you're in a transit lounge, or in the car, or sitting out back behind a pot plant until show time,” she said.

"Having someone along for the ride is just fantastic.”

Women Like Us is a riot. Audiences have complained of aching stomach muscles, sore jaws, and at one show a woman actually injured herself when she laughed so much she slipped from her chair onto the floor!

"We want to make you laugh, but most of all we want you to go home feeling good about yourself,” Ms Nolan said.

"Women spend too much time not liking themselves, beating themselves up for being too old, too fat, a bad mum, a terrible cook, a bad wife, but we just say, hey, its what makes us human! Celebrate Your Imperfection!”

Women Like Us will be performed at the Beaudesert RSL on Friday, September 29, beginning at 7.30pm.

Tickets to the show are $35 per person. Book online at www.womenlikeus.com.au or at the venue.