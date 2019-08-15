Hit and run ute 'had no lights on'

Police are on the hunt for a hit and run driver.

Police are on the hunt for a hit and run driver. TAHLIA STEHBENS

POLICE are on the hunt for a mystery white utility that rammed an innocent motorist from behind in the middle of the night before fleeing with no headlights on.

A two vehicle crash was reported on the Centenary Hwy at Springfield Lakes about 1.15am Thursday morning, with the caller reporting that the offending vehicle had left the scene without exchanging details.

A police spokeswoman said a woman aged in her 60s reported being hit from behind by the ute, which was travelling with no headlights.

The woman sustained some cuts and grazes in the crash but did not require transport to hospital.

Police said the incident may have been connected to an earlier report of a utility with a similar description causing a hazard on the Centenary Highway near the Logan Motorway exit.

The vehicle was reportedly stopped in the left lane of the motorway.

Police are investigating the incidents.