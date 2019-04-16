Menu
HIT AND RUN: Driver flees scene of crash

Ashley Pillhofer
by
16th Apr 2019 8:03 AM
A DRIVER has fled the scene of a car crash on a Mackay street early this morning.

Police say two cars were involved in the incident which occurred on Milton and Blacks Streets just after 6am.

A QPS spokesperson said a ute had hit a power pole before the driver "took off". He said officers on the scene had not yet reported how the second vehicle was involved.

Ergon Energy crews were called to the scene to assess damage to the power infrastructure.

The QPS spokesperson said officers were currently operating under the premise the driver of the ute fled because they would have blown over the legal blood alcohol limit if tested. It is unclear if this is what happened.

He said police investigations would begin with finding the owner of the crashed ute.

No further information was provided.

