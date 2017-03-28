HIT AND RUN: Did you see prime mover side swipe Nissan?

Police are investigating a hit and run traffic crash that occurred on the March 13 on the Ipswich Motorway, Brisbane bound, in the vicinity of the Oxley Rd off ramp, Oxley.

At around 10:15am a prime mover car-carrier side swiped a Silver Nissan 200SX. The prime mover failed to stop.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has further information to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.