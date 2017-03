A man and a young child were injured in an apparent hit and run crash at Redbank Plains this morning.

Police said two vehicles collided at the large roundabout on Redbank Plains Rd, near the Cunningham Highway overpass, about 8.50am.

A 34-year-old man sustained whiplash and cuts to his arm, while a four-year-old child was also injured.

Police said a red sedan involved in the crash allegedly failed to remain at the scene.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.