History's alive in our 'Great Houses'

IT is the one event that every year seems to get not only more popular with people right across the south-east, but also seems to raise the bar.

This Saturday is the second (and final for 2019) Great Houses of Ipswich event, organised by the National Trust.

Twice a year three iconic homes are open to the public for one day only, and this time three properties are going to be open for the very first time.

One of the best recognised is The Duce House, as everyone in Ipswich will have driven past it at some point, located on Brisbane Road, opposite Swifts.

Build by Norman and Norma Duce in the 1950s the home is a post war era home, and was the very first house in Ipswich to have a pool as part of the building plans.

It has mid-century modern conveniences including an integrated incinerator, laundry dumbwaiter, built in breakfront walnut veneer wardrobes and a 1950s bathroom that will blow your mind, the home is open for the very first time, thanks to the generosity of the owners Judy and John Leggat.

Arthur Frame from the National Trust has admired the home for many years, and is very excited to see it open for the first time.

"I remember coming here and standing on the kerb when I was just five years old to watch the pool being built," Mr Frame said. "At that time, in 1953, it was an amazing sight.

"We get between a thousand and 1500 people on the day to each property, and this is such an amazing, iconic property. The good thing about these properties is that the owners are proud of their house, proud of Ipswich, and proud of the city's heritage."

Judy Leggat has lived in the home with husband John for the last 11 years, and said that "they would have to drag us out of here," as they love the home that much.

"It was John who really wanted the home, he admired it as a child and we loved the fact that it just feels like 'home' when you walk in the door," Mrs Leggat said.

"The 'Round Room' is probably my favourite. It's all windows, and is warm in winter, cool in summer. You can open a window and catch the breeze from any direction.

"We won't ever leave The Duce House, this is our 'Forever' home.

The three homes open on Saturday are:

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC: The historic Duce House.

The Duce House

Built by Norman and Norma Duce in the 1950's this is an example of the single storey or cottage version of the English Domestic Revival style.

Many of the decorative features you see today are original-the semi-circular window flower box, the screened sunroom, the patchwork concrete driveway, the porphyry retaining walls and, what really made The Duce House special in the 1950s, its pergola and swimming pool, reportedly the first private pool in Ipswich to be built as part of an integrated design and well-remembered by those who visited.

In 1963 the house was sold to Gerald and Mary Josephine (Molly) Nolan who, with their family, moved from nearby York Street.

The current owners have refurbished the kitchen, re-instated the pool that had been filled in and been awarded an Ipswich City Council Award for Excellence as a Best Maintained Heritage Property.

Woodlands of Marburg will be open as part of the Great Houses of Ipswich Courtesy Woodlands

Woodlands of Marburg

This grand, two-storey rendered brick residence with its wide, ornate verandahs was constructed between 1889 and 1891 for saw-miller and sugar cane grower Thomas Lorimer Smith, his wife Mary and their family of 11 children. Surrounded by landscaped grounds that include stately trees and an olive grove, Woodlands was designed by Ipswich architect George Brockwell Gill.

Born in England in 1852, first owner Thomas Lorimer Smith joined his father in a milling partnership that provided sawn timber from the Rosewood scrub area to Ipswich and Brisbane timber yards. In 1881 Thomas Smith married Mary Stuart and, following the death of his father and the general depletion of timber stocks in the area, diversified into growing and processing sugar cane. Thomas Smith commissioned the design of this hilltop residence in 1888.

The current owners operate Woodlands of Marburg as a function venue that welcomes visitors not only to the grand residence constructed by Thomas Smith, but also to enjoy the surrounding gardens and other buildings, such as the Tommy Smith Café and the Bush Chapel, the latter Marburg's St Boniface Church relocated to the site in 2006.

All historical parts of Woodlands will be open on the day and for local art buffs, there will be four artists in residence at Woodlands as part of the reimagined Marburg School of Arts.

Collingwood

The home at 15 Murphy Street was constructed in the 1860s or 1870s was an investment property by building contractor William Hancock. Built as a six room, two-storey residence with walls of load-bearing brick, the site included a detached brick kitchen and a two-stall stable at the rear.The home sits quietly in a serene pocket of inner-city Ipswich and is set to be a real surprise package for enthusiasts with plenty to explore, inspirational styling and a huge heart.

For more information on The Great Houses of Ipswich which is on this Saturday from 10am-4pm, visit https://www.nationaltrust.org.au/event/great-houses-of-ipswich-2019/