History travels the world for charity

AROUND THE WORLD: Trudy and Dirk Regter with their 1915 Ford Model T car in Gatton during their Australian leg of a world tour.

AROUND THE WORLD: Trudy and Dirk Regter with their 1915 Ford Model T car in Gatton during their Australian leg of a world tour. Dominic Elsome

A PIECE of history rolled into Gatton last week with a 103-year-old car stopping in town.

Dirk and Trudy Regter's 1915 Ford Model T has taken them to more than 50 countries and journeyed over 128,000km as part of a world tour raising funds for children's charities.

The Regters have travelled through Europe, Africa, Asia, North and South America and are currently on the Australian leg of their tour after driving through New Zealand.

Dirk Regter said that there were so many highlights during the trip, it was difficult to choose the stand-out.

"We started in 2012 and we had three children and no grandchildren. Now we have six grandchildren, so that's the highlight of the trip," Mr Regter said.

"But we have travelled through Africa - beautiful continent, there's a lot of wildlife. Also USA, Canada and South America they are all very beautiful and New Zealand is also very beautiful."

The worst mechanical problem came in Bolivia, when the Model T's crankshaft bearing failed, but they wouldn't let something simple like that get in their way.

"We couldn't repair that in Bolivia, so I made a bearing from leather and we drove with a leather bearing to Argentina."

The Regters are currently raising funds for orphans in Peru and Bolivia after already raising enough funds to support two projects for children in Mongolia.

The Lockyer Antique Motor Association hosted the Regters for lunch at Lake Apex, before escorting them through to their next destination of Warwick.