History repeats as 100-year-old car races across range

Councillor Paul Tully presents a certificate to Graham Crittenden and Paul Adams as they take Whitey from Brisbane to Toowoomba.

THE stripped-back car that set an intercity-speed record more than 100 years ago has again made the trek between Brisbane and Toowoomba.

Whitey, an Overland race car built in 1912, left the Brisbane treasury building on July 5 1918 with Fred Eagers behind the wheel and Wally Webb in the passenger seat.

They passed through Goodna, Ipswich, Rosewood, Grandchester, Laidley, Gatton and Helidon.

The pair were on their way to Toowoomba to set a new inter-city record - making the journey in a record time of two hours and seven minutes.

One century later driver Paul Adams and his step father Graham Crittenden made the same trek, sharing the road with vastly different vehicles than those with Whitey's first journey in 1918.

Today's journey took two hours and 37 minutes - half an hour slower than the one on near-impassable roads 100 years ago.

"We didn't want to push it,” Mr Adams said.

"Eagers and Webb would have been pushing it to the limits back in those days.”

Mr Adams said the journey largely went off without a problem; aside from a small hiccup while travelling up the range.

"It just stopped on us,” he said.

"We jumped out to check the water, which could have vaporised, but it just started up again and kept going.”

The car set off from Brisbane CBD at 9.35am and travelled via Brisbane Terrace at Goodna past the historic Royal Mail Hotel, where councillor Paul Tully presented a commemorative certificate to Mr Crittenden.

"It's hard to believe the same car that tracked that road 100 years ago to the day still functions,” Cr Tully said.

"It was history literally being repeated.

"It's not often you can repeat history with the same machines.”

Whitey outside the Treasury in Brisbane before its 100th-anniversary trek. Contributed

In 1914, Eager drove Whitey to break the interstate speed record from Sydney to Brisbane on public roads.

The century-old vehicle has been owned by Mr Crittenden since 1966.

Mechanical problems on the car in 1968 prevented him from making a 50th anniversary trip, making the 100th journey poignant for the pair.

"We were mainly doing it for him,” Mr Adams said of his father.

"I was honoured to be able to do it.”

Wednesday's 100th anniversary journey was the culmination of years of restoration work, with Whitey sitting dormant in a shed since 1985.

In 2016 the vehicle was taken to the Gold Coast 600 Supercars event where it was supposed to be raced along the beach.

That stunt would have marked 100 years since Whitey made a land-speed record attempt at Southport.

While mechanical problems also thwarted that attempt at recreating history, nothing would stop the painstaking restoration to have the car up and running for its 100th anniversary Toowoomba trip.

"It's a very historic Queensland car and it's possibly the oldest functioning racecar in Queensland,” Mr Adams said.

"We had a lot of cars coming past waving and videoing and trucks were driving past tooting their horns.”