HISTORY: Origins of the Queensland Times revealed

Mr Tom Barker of the Queensland Times who wrote under the names of Red Gum and Old Sport.

QT PROVES A GOOD TRAINING GROUND

IN 1958, the then literary staff head of the Queensland Times was Mr E Patrick, general manager Mr Bruce Mills and the board of directors was listed as being WS Parkinson, HV Gibbs, CW Aylward and GS Stephenson.

Mr Patrick wrote in 1958: "Everyone knew Tom Barker (who wrote under the names of Old Sport and Red Gum). I know Tom Barker as the historian of the QT, he knew all the branches of newspaper work. He was young in spirit right up to the time of his death."

"Among later associates on the literary staff, I recall K. McGill, who was trained on the QT and after years of service, mainly in Brisbane, returned to the QT as editor.

"He was an able writer and his style was vigorous, direct and clear. Later he became editor of the Newcastle Morning Herald.

"Harry Dickinson, who was one of the ablest newsmen who worked here, also later became news editor of the Herald.

"My associates here also included Keith Gerrand who went to Melbourne, then overseas and is now (1958) a prominent member of the Melbourne Age literary staff."

"Victor O'Gorman, who held a responsible position on the QT staff went on to the staff of the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Gordon McKelvie, at the present time (1958), became new editor the Brisbane Telegraph and served his early days in journalism here.

"Gordon worked as an Australian Journalists' Association state president while he held a responsible position on the Telegraph for many years and was a good example of a capable employees' advocate - at the same time served his employers well."

Members of the QT Literary Staff in 1927.

Incidentally (wrote Ern Patrick), a former chief of staff of the QT was Mr W. Kittle who went on to the position of editor of the Brisbane Telegraph.

These and other cases support our contention that the Queensland Times was a good training ground for a journalistic career.

Among other members of the QT staff in 1958 were: Maurice Flashman, Clem Cook (who at that time was the longest-serving member of the QT - 45 years), Ian Edwardson, and Miss E. Byrne in charge of the general office, and Mr Dave Ogilvy.

TREASURE TROVE

A list of articles enclosed in a bottle placed under the Ipswich Hospital foundation stone in 1880 were: a parchment scroll containing the date of the ceremony (April 1880), names of the committee treasurer, secretary, collector, trustees, resident and honorary surgeons, matron, architect, builder, number of patients, the seals of the corporation, the notarised seal of Mr Chubb and the stamp seals of banks, leading merchants, lawyers, etc. of the town, copies of the QT, the old and new rules of the hospital, last prize list of the Ipswich and West Moreton Agricultural Show, John Campbell's early history of Queensland, silver and copper coins in circulation and 48 copper tokens or local coinage of the colonies issued by the merchants and which were legal tender until later on.

All these were enclosed in a large bottle and wrapped in a parchment form of mortgage of the First Ipswich Building Society.

GRANT OF LAND

An article which appeared in the Queensland Times read: "A deputation of the townspeople composed of Messrs Murphy, Sparrow, Given and Blaine waited on the the minister for lands in October 1871, with a view of presenting a requisition to the government for the obtaining of a grant of the ground immediately behind Denmark Hill with the timber growing on it for purpose of converting it into a town reserve for the benefit of the inhabitants in the south end of the town.

"The trees growing on this belt are of the finest description and include many of the rare native kinds and are admirable adapted for shade.

"The place is often resorted to at present as a cool and refreshing retreat and the preservation of the timber is very desirable. The minster for lands expressed his concurrence with the view of the deputation and it is hoped that there will be no difficulty in obtaining the grant applied for."