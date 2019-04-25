History-making Jets eager for more success

MASSIVE MOVE: Ipswich Jet Rory Humphreys made a decisive run in last weekend's historic victory over the PNG Hunters.

JETS BUZZ

THE Ipswich Jets 2018 trip to Tweed was a terrible holiday, like staying at a dodgy hotel with no view, no beach and an uncomfortable bed.

Tweed's Lindon McGrady kicked a 50-metre penalty after full-time to secure victory and enhance the anguish.

The Jets were winning 18-4 with 25 minutes to go before it all came crashing down.

But having conquered the PNG mountain, the Jets will be looking to create some happier Coast times on Sunday.

The Jets have won three times at Tweed from 18 games. Tweed lead overall 20 wins to 14.

Ipswich are coming off a historical first win in PNG where they dominated every facet of the match.

The Jets had 55% of the ball and made an astounding 62 tackle breaks compared to the Hunters' 30.

In defence, the Jets kept the normally off-loading Hunters to eight.

"Kierran Moseley has been outstanding and is controlling the middle for us,'' Jets co-coach Ben Walker said.

"That then allows Josh Cleeland and Jayden Connors to play.

"We knew how clever Moseley was and that we had to have him at Ipswich when he was at Townsville.

"We kicked off twice to the Blackhawks to the left and short. We told Wes Conlon to kick right the next time because they all assumed it was left again.

"We only told Wes, not a soul knew. Moseley was under the posts but noticed the ball was placed differently on the tee and started screaming at his teammates that it's not left this time it's going right.

"We had to have him at Ipswich then and now he's playing great football for us."

Ipswich Jets magic man Kierran Moseley. Rob Williams

The Seagulls lost 26-6 to the Dolphins.

The Jets are in the top eight for the first time this season with three wins. Tweed have four.

Tweed coach Ben Woolf had this to say about his preparation for the Jets.

"The challenge of the Jets is that the Redcliffe game review won't help us too much,'' Woolf said.

"You have to prepare differently for the Jets. I try not to over complicate it, just let the guys know a few things they do so they're aware.

"The Jets middle of Kierran Moseley and Jayden Connors are dangerous but the Jets' two front rowers Tyson Lofipo and Nat Neale get them moving forward and then with their off-loads Moseley and Connors become dangerous."

One of our own

LINING up on the other side of halfway on Sunday against the Jets will be one of our own but he will be wearing black and white not green and white.

Treymain Spry went to Ipswich State High and Redbank Plains High playing Cyril Connell and Mal Meninga Cup for the Jets. He has now taken his chance with the Titans.

The Titans have placed Spry at Tweed while he waits for his NRL debut.

Spry has scored four tries in his six games for the Seagulls, breaking 18 tackles and three line breaks.

"I am looking forward to playing the Jets,'' Spry said.

"I have a fair few mates in the team and I played with Shar Walden when I was at the Jets.

"The Jets are a bit different to other teams so we will need to improve on what we did against Redcliffe. The ISC is a challenge every week and I am enjoying it."

PNG big play

MY Hunters' game big play was a Rory Humphreys' run.

The Jets get a penalty and go right to Humphreys. The run beat six Hunters and gets the Jets back to the middle. From the play, the ball Josh Seage hits the spread Hunters' defence and scores.

I spoke to Humphreys and watched the run to find out what was happening in the play.

"We spoke all week about their middle being a bit lazy once you have gone past them so once I had gone back in-field I cut back to get back at their middle,'' Humphreys said.

"It just sort of unfolded and beat a few guys but I was trying to expose that middle.''

On the back of the spread line and the Hunter's A and B defenders being too wide Josh Seage gave Kierran Moseley the nod that he wanted the ball.

"There were defenders all over the ground so they were not set and then the gap was there,'' Seage said. "I was screaming for Kierran to give me the ball and just dived over."

Humphreys had seven tackle breaks for the game from his seven runs.

Fine debuts

TWO Jets made their debut against the Hunters.

Rogen Dean was playing his 54th Intrust Super Cup game but his first since the last round of 2016 when he played for the Norths Devils.

Dean shared his story and what transpired from the last round of 2016 to round seven 2019.

"I finished at Norths in 2016 and was just out of love with the game,'' Dean said.

"I took a break and travelled for 12 months and that turned into two years.

"I went to the US and ran the New York marathon and came back ready to play league again.

"Everyone I spoke to say the Walkers brothers will help you love the game again so I came to Ipswich."

Dean scored the Jets' first try and made 12 important runs for Ipswich.

Blake Lenehan is pure Ipswich, having played Cyril Connell, Mal Meninga and Colts for the Jets. Lenehan won the Jets' Colts best forward last season and made his debut on Saturday in the Intrust Super Cup.

"The contact in ISC was a lot harder,'' Lenehan said.

"The advice I got from Tyson Lofipo and Richard Pandia was just get the first contact out of the way.

"Ben and Shane just said to off-load if I could but otherwise just do what I have been doing."

Lenehan played 15 minutes off the bench and made eight tackles.

Planet Gubb

TWO tries for Peter Gubb took his Jets' tally to three from five games.

Gubby shared his views about big tackles and tries.

"I would prefer not to talk about my tries Nunny,'' Gubby said. "First rule of the genuine tryscorers club is we don't talk about it, we just score.

"I am a bit like a Morris Brother with Rogan Dean now.''

Gubb's other big contribution was just before halftime. With the Hunters on the attack, he pulled off a massive try-saving tackle on Joe Frank.

"I think he thought I was too slow, but I tried to knock the ball out like Michael Purcell does,'' Gubb said. "I knew he hadn't scored, just didn't look happy enough when he jumped up, it was half-time then and a try for them would have been massive."

Gubby found time after his second try to give a bit of a dance.

"The dance wasn't even on my mind,'' he said. "In the excitement it happened and I don't know where it came from but I'll see what the feedback is from the boys and maybe I try something again.

"Not big on try celebrations but that was just real happiness."

Jet on Jet

TWO old bulls are brought together this week.

I sat down with former Jet Trevor Exton who played 45 games for the Jets scoring nine tries and one goal.

Exton was emphatic about which current Jet he wanted to analyse for Jet on Jet.

"Not too many teams have a forward like Tyson Lofipo in their team; 115 kilos and footwork like a ballerina, eats metres for breakfast and lays the platform for the Jets,'' Exton explained.

"That footwork is his greatest strength, as well as being strong as an ox.

"Mix that in with a sneaky off-load, Tyson is a great platform to play that Jets footy off.

"He's developed into a real leader of the club and a pleasure to watch."

Exton shared his Lofipo highlight

"Game up in Mackay in 2011 Lofipo set up a try off the kick off. Chip and chasing over the defence line and passing to run 60 metres to score.

"One of Ben and Shane Walker's moves he practised chip and chasing all year for it.

"Tyson still thinks he's a winger in the number eight jersey.

"That just shows his dedication to improve and acquire new skills."

Cooper's stat

THE Jets have scored 124 points this season, 62 points in the first half and 62 points in the second half of games.

The Jets' opposition have scored 84 points in the first half and 83 in the second half.

A cold beer with . . .

I sent Alan McIndoe to the bar because he would get there quicker and come back with a cold beer. The Central Queensland flyer was the Emerald Express in his playing days. We sat down and talked about his 91 tries in 165 games for Penrith and Illawarra.

How quick were you? They always spoke about Andrew Ettinghausen and Dale Shearer being the quickest but I think I could keep up with them. Wingers had to be quick then. You did not have size. I would have been 70kg when I first went down to Sydney. I played four Reserve Grade games in 1983 and then into first grade.

How does a kid in Emerald end up at Illawarra Steelers? I played Queensland Under 18's and scored a few tries and Brisbane clubs started calling home to see if I would come down and play but Illawarra was the only club that flew up to Emerald to see mum and dad. I thought they seem like nice people, I will go to the Steelers.

Your son Harrison plays Colts for the Capras and scored two tries three weeks ago while playing on the field named after you. How is that for a good family day out? The ground named after you is nice and you never think your son will play on there. It was a good day. Harrison is going well in the Colts, probably needs to work on his commitment a bit but he is a good tackler and is getting a go a bit wider out this year so he's enjoying it. I am on the board of the Capras so we have a development plan for our Under 20 team. We want that to be our Capras team in a few years.

Nine Origin games for Queensland, and two series wins; were they good times? It was a successful time for Queensland and probably the first time we had dominated ever. We won eight games in a row and Queensland had never done that before. I was picked for two Origin games before I made my debut but had to pull out with injury so to finally get to play for Queensland was massive.

Who is your favourite Ipswich teammate? I got on well with all the Walters' boys but Steve Walters was my favourite. Just a great family and all the boys are welcoming, honest and humble men. Steve was a terrific player. He does some work here in Central Queensland with Men of League, and that family is a real blessing to rugby league.