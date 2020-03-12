History in the making at Ipswich Logan

NOBLE AMBITIONS: Cricket is more than just a pastime for Sibona Jimmy who hopes to reach the professional ranks, so she can help support her family in PNG. Picture: AAP Image Renae Droop.

DAYS after 86,174 fans packed into the MCG for the T20 World Cup final Ipswich Logan Hornets Premier Grade women are preparing for the most important game in their history.

Drawing inspiration from Alyssa Healy and her Aussie teammates, they enter a semi-final at Robina on Saturday against a formidable Gold Coast Dolphins.

Prevail and they will move onto Sunday’s grand final at Allan Border Field for a chance to secure the Hornets women a fourth trophy to sit beside the two Jodie Fields Shields and one under-15 Paul Pink Shield already in the cabinet.

The latest trophy on offer is the Katherine Raymont Shield (first grade).

“Of course that (cheering home the Australians) is going to warm anybody up for a final,” coach Wayne Bichel said.

“It was tremendous. Two of the Hornets girls were down there. It was the best experience of their lives.”

Excelling in the crucial developmental role, Bichel has earned the trust of players, built effective relationships and offered astute technical instruction and insightful advice.

Leading into the clash that will define their season, the shrewd taskmaster highlights qualities his squad shares with the World Champions.

“The Aussies had girls coming from everywhere and they came together,” Bichel said.

“They had some ups and downs throughout their campaign but when they got an opportunity they took it and played their best game. When we met Gold Coast last round we had our best game in two years and we’re keen to get that feeling back.”

After some intense encounters this season, Ipswich Logan will start slight underdogs despite overcoming the coast in their last outing.

Bichel said his team did not count on reaching the finals but had earned the right based on its exceptional performances during the race to get there and was primed to shock rivals.

“We’re up for the challenge,” he said. “It is going to be a big task. We have had some pretty good battles and we got over them last time.”

With the bye last weekend, the Hornets stayed in touch with an internal hitout on the centre wicket at Ivor Marsden.

In a coup that is sure to lift spirits, PNG internationals Brenda Tau and Sibona Jimmy landed back in the country Wednesday and will line-up.

First selected to her country a year ago, 26-year-old Jimmy came down under and linked with Ipswich Logan courtesy of a PNG Cricket scholarship funded by RSL. In six months working with the club’s outstanding coaching staff, the attack-leading off spinners’ game has improved exponentially. Daunted initially on her first time abroad, she has also experienced significant personal growth while navigating a foreign land solo.

Excited by the explosive growth in women’s cricket, she aspires to make the One Day World Cup. Time spent honing skills at Baxter Oval is certain to be invaluable as she and countrywoman Tau target 2021 in New Zealand.

Jimmy learned the game from her grandfather at 15.

In PNG her extended family resides together in a single home and pools resources for everyday living.

It is hope that drives her professional ambitions. Hope that one day she may be able to send money back to help the family that means everything to her. For now, however, she is ready to play her heart out for her new-found Hornets family.

“I’ll try my best,” Jimmy said. “Australia is such a good place - free. Thank you for the opportunity to come here.”