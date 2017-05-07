History in making as school hits 150 years

BACK IN TIME: Ipswich North State School will celebrate their 150th anniversary. School principal Craig Hazen with school captains Caitlin Pascoe and Mei Jones with some of the school's original uniforms and equipment.

MEMORIES of school days past will be on show at North Ipswich State School as staff and students mark its 150th anniversary.

Guest of honour, and former student at the school, Mayoress Janet Pisasale will be at the school on Saturday July 8, to officially open the celebrations.

Another former student, who went on to become the school's adopt-a-cop, and now Ipswich City Councillor, Andrew Antoniolli will also be at the celebrations, along with current principal Craig Hazen.

Another prominent former student, J J C Bradfield, designer of the Storey Bridge in Brisbane and the Sydney Harbour Bridge, will be showcased.

As well as helping direct traffic around the school on the historic day, members of the Ipswich SES will be on hand with a display of equipment to showcase their activities, something that they do regularly for the North Ipswich students.

Displays of education past and present will be mounted throughout the school, including one showing off the differences in school uniforms over the decades.

Former students will also be challenged to find their enrolment details among the forms plastered al over the hallways.

Enrolment information sheets from the Queensland State Archives dating back to 1911 will be used as wallpaper, containing information including the names of students, home address, religion, father's name and occupation as well as former teachers.

Date claimer

What: 150th Anniversary.

Where: North Ipswich State School.

When: Saturday, July 8.

From: Noon-4pm.

Look for: Plenty of memorabilia from the school's history, including photos, uniforms and old enrolment details