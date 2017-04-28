25°
History has a new home at Harrisville

Emma Clarke
| 28th Apr 2017 1:53 PM
Mick Kenney and Mary McInnes of Harrisville Historical Society.
Mick Kenney and Mary McInnes of Harrisville Historical Society.

HIDDEN by a shed in Harrisville lies a collection of local history in the form of restored sulkies, boot making equipment and farming machinery.

They are relics of the town which form part of the Harrisville Historical Society's collection - and they are slowly deteriorating.

The society has been granted more than $22,660 from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund to keep their possessions safe.

Treasurer Mary McInnes said the money would be put towards building a new shed to store the relics.

"We had quite a bit of machinery that was sitting out in the open and eventually going to deteriorate,” she said.

"We didn't have enough room so decided to apply for a grant to help us put a new shed up and put some of those things away. We wouldn't be able to do it otherwise.

"Some of that equipment had old-fashioned tractor seats and over time people have come and pinched a few, they have taken the seat. By locking it all up we are not going to lose any more of that stuff.”

Among the artefacts are old gas lights, historic maps and photographs, a reconstructed school classroom, war memorabilia, the old Coleyville switchboard and a shell, rock and bark collection.

The Harrisville Historical Society is open on the first and third Sunday of the month.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!