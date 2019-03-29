History buffs unearth city's rich past

HISTORY BUFFS: Workshops Rail Museum curator David Hampton and collection manager Rob Shiels have been writing columns for the paper looking back on Ipswich's rich past.

HISTORY BUFFS: Workshops Rail Museum curator David Hampton and collection manager Rob Shiels have been writing columns for the paper looking back on Ipswich's rich past. Cordell Richardson

RESEARCHING our city's history and sharing that knowledge with the community is a passion for David Hampton and Rob Shiels.

The pair work at The Workshops Rail Museum, where Mr Hampton is the museum curator and Mr Shiels is the collection manager.

Every day they make history come alive by pouring through the thousands upon thousands of documents, newspaper clippings, letters and photographs to piece together Ipswich's past.

Recently, the two history buffs have been contributing historical columns which have appeared in both The Queensland Times and the Ipswich Advertiser, much to the delight of readers who love learning more about old Ipswich.

Mr Hampton has been the museum curator for two years and loves unearthing secrets of the past.

"We are drawing those stories and those images from our collection so we're building on the historical material we have here," Mr Hampton said.

"We are also doing our own research. The Queensland Times comes up a lot when we are researching. The details from the older stories and the amount of articles there were is incredible.

"It's wonderful to do the research. As a museum person it's good to have that in your daily working life."

Mr Shiels has worked at the Workshops for 13 years and says it is his role to choose what goes on display.

"The collection is probably about 40,000 individual objects, so there is a lot of different objects right down from railway spoons to locomotives to care for and to catalogue, so I am constantly looking for space and trying to make everything fit."

You can read their columns every Saturday in the QT and Wednesdays in the Ipswich Advertiser.