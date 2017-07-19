History beckons for Ipswich High in schoolboy classic

RUGBY league history will be made by Ipswich State High School today if it can defeat powerhouse Wavell State High in a crunch Langer Trophy schoolboy clash.

Ipswich High has never won the prestigious Langer Trophy, known colloquially as the Super Six competition and the top Broncos Cup schoolboy prize in south-east Queensland.

The clash is at Wavell High's home ground of Bishop Park at Nundah and coach Lee Addison has told the QT of the equation facing his side.

"We have played one less game than Keebra Park High and they are two points ahead of us with a plus 44 points difference,” Addison said.

"We are plus 42 and we have this game in hand. If we win by three points we go top of the ladder, we win the Langer Trophy and we will be the top ranked south-east Queensland side.

"But we can't be focussed on that. If we are thinking about mathematical equations all we will be good for is a maths exam. We have just got to go out and play and try and win the game.

"Wavell has been doing this for 30 years and we've been doing it for three. They have a strong school tradition and a great record at home and have already beaten Keebra this year.”

Coach Lee Addison and captain Joel Hughes share a quiet moment ahead of the biggest match in Ipswich High history. Inga Williams

Ipswich High has finished second on the Langer Trophy ladder the past two seasons. In 2013 Ipswich High won the the third tier competition known as the Combined Ipswich Schoolboys Secondary School Competition (CISSSA) and then went onto win the Greater Brisbane Metro knockout for the first time in the school's history.

Then in the 2014 Ipswich High won the Gee Shield, the second tier Broncos Cup comp', at its first attempt.

The school was undefeated in the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

For the past three seasons Ipswich High has contested the Langer Trophy.

It is fitting that the trophy Ipswich High is playing for is named after former student Langer, one of the greatest players in the history of rugby league.

Wavell High has developed the likes of Greg Inglis, Adam Blair, Sika Manu, Darryl Brohmann and Ashley Harrison amongst many other first grade stars.

Ipswich High prepared for today's clash with a four-day winter camp in the school holidays.

That included gruelling opposed training sessions internally and against Easts Colts at Langlands Park, where the side performed with distinction.

The players also watched the Queensland State of Origin side train.

There was an Old Boys evening where former school representatives attend to build culture and pride.

"This year we had our first NRL player (since Addison's tenure) come back, Phillip Sami who made his NRL debut against Souths the other week,” Addison said.

RARING TO GO: Ipswich State High School players prepare for the crunch Langer Trophy clash with Wavell High. Inga Williams

Addison said the camp "got the boys back on track” after the holidays.

"We've had a really long break and when that happens I know we need to rein in what we do with our football,” he said.

"So we can't take as many risks and just have to play a bit more basic. I have told the boys to keep it simple.”

Five-eighth Joel Hughes will captain the side today.

"Joel is a Norths Devils colts player and is a good organiser and the heartbeat of the side,” Addison said.

Centre Treymain Spry, who has represented Queensland under 18s, is another key man in attack and is a fast, elusive centre who glides across the field.

Up front Lupe Tivalu, who has signed with the Roosters, is a powerful force of nature who is athletic and durable.

* Langer Trophy (today 5.30pm at Bishop Park, Nundah): Ipswich State High v Wavell State High.

IPSWICH STATE HIGH: 1. Leevai Sutton, 2. August Tolova'a, 3. Treymain Spry, 4. Brian Burton, 5. Lorenzo Mulitalo, 6. Joel Hughes (c), 7. Bernetti Graf, 8. Macane Marychurch, 9. Regan Wilde, 10. Lisita Hafoka, 11. Daniel Ticehurst, 12. Lumafale Lualua, 13. Trent Manihera-Paul, 14. Ben Mataia, 15. Lupe Tivalu, 16. Luke Geary, 17. Quest Campbell-Gillard, 18. Sione Foueti. Coach - Lee Addison.