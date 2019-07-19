Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Queensland's oldest school in flames
Breaking

Historic Warwick school engulfed in flames

Bianca Hrovat
by
19th Jul 2019 1:43 PM

WARWICK'S historic East State School has been partially gutted by fire and firefighters are working to get the blaze under control.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after lunch as fire gutted parts of the building.

All staff and children are believed to be accounted for.

The school is Queensland's oldest, established in 1850, and has 214 students from Prep to Year 6.

A spokesperson from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said one fire crew arrived at the scene at 1.35pm, with three more on the way as back up.

The western block is gutted and crews are working to prevent the fire spreading to other areas. 

East School fire, July 19.
East School fire, July 19. Contributed
editors picks emergency services fire warwick east state school
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    YOUR GUIDE: what time the fire works are on and more

    premium_icon YOUR GUIDE: what time the fire works are on and more

    News From woodchopping to photography, showjumping and goats, find out what to see and do here

    Ten ads we'd rather forget

    premium_icon Ten ads we'd rather forget

    News There's some shockers here

    What to do if you think you’ve been underpaid

    premium_icon What to do if you think you’ve been underpaid

    News One in five workers are being underpaid

    Man charged over Brassall drug lab raid

    premium_icon Man charged over Brassall drug lab raid

    News Accused to appear in court on multiple drug charges