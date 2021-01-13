Historic Supercars track back on the calendar

Supercars 2021: Sandown to host second round after postponement of Grand Prix

Sandown is back on the Supercars calendar to host the second round of the 2021 championship after the postponement of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix.

Following confirmation the Albert Park event - which was set for March 18-21 - has been put on hold until November, Supercars have brought Sandown off the bench to fill the void.

But Supercars is not yet committing to an addition to its original 12-round schedule with chief executive Sean Seamer saying the series will "assess the opportunity" to race at the Grand Prix in its new November 18-21 slot.

Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes won at Sandown when Supercars last raced there as part of the endurance season in 2019. (AAP Image/Sean Garnsworthy)

The new Grand Prix dates fall between the Supercars rounds in New Zealand (November 6-7) and on the Gold Coast (December 3-5).

Sandown was not included on the original 2021 calendar, but was a "flex option" for the category with multiple bookings during the year should other events be cancelled.

"We are delighted to confirm we will return to Sandown in 2021," Seamer said.

"Few circuits demonstrate our history better than Sandown.

"With regards to the Grand Prix, we will assess the opportunity closer to the time.

"Right now our focus is on the pre-season and first few rounds of the upcoming 2021 Supercars championship."

The Supercars championship opens with the Mount Panorama 500 at Bathurst on February 26-28.

Teams will begin preparations for the 2021 championship with testing at Sydney Motorsport park on February 14.

Last year's COVID-hit season was reduced to 10 completed rounds, concluding with the Bathurst 1000, which was won by Red Bull's Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander.

