Historic success when Ipswich players unite

WAYNE'S WICKET

THE Ipswich Pioneers victory over Warehouse last Sunday in the Webb Shield final can be put down to the camaraderie of the team.

This is something that is always hard to get and define but credit must go down to manager Kevin Cumming and captain Matt Guest.

Over the past 11 barren seasons, it cannot be said that has been the case.

When Warehouse had reduced the Pioneers to 3/10, the pride in the Ipswich badge was such that the batsmen all dug dig to set a defendable target.

Michael Ridgewell (32), Brodie Dwyer (58) and Troy Cooper (34) showcased their hard- nosed approach in that tricky situation.

The experienced trio battled their way through the early tough period to get Pioneers to 193.

After a brisk start by Warehouse, Vaughan Oldham (5/25) was inspirational in ripping out the top order.

Paul Milne (2/20 off 10 overs) and Luke Barrett (2/10 off eight) then suffocated the middle order making it impossible for any comeback as the Warehouse couldn't stop the steady flow of wickets.

Milne had a remarkable six maidens in a row at one stage as Warehouse could only score 12 runs in 15 overs.

It was great to see nearly all the best players in the IWMCA have made themselves available for the Ipswich representative team.

Each player stood up at some time through the campaign to get Ipswich this triumph.

It is the 17th time we have won the Shield since we entered the South Coast competition in 1975/76.

Hornets hit back

ANOTHER representative team that showed good spirit was the Ipswich Logan Hornets.

The Hornets can be satisfied with the situation they are in too against Sandgate/Redcliffe.

They responded to their heavy defeat to Valleys by grafting 244 with valuable contributions by all the top order, the highest set by Bryn Llewellyn (55).

Harry Wood continued his recent form with the ball, collecting all three wickets as he reduced Sandgate/Redcliffe to 3/52 at stumps.

A good start today can set up a second Hornets two-day victory.

The Hornets women's first grade team had an impressive eight-wicket win over University to keep their faint finals hopes alive. They will have a tough test to end the season with Wests and Sandgate/Redcliffe, the top two teams, to come. However, with the amount of improvement they have shown, anything is possible. They have won four of their past six games.

Finals motivation

IN the Ipswich competition, finals cricket is in the air.

In first grade, it's a top-of-the-table clash between Centrals and Laidley District.

With the minor premiership and a week off as a reward, this should be cracker of a game.

Laidley have a tremendous record over Centrals. They have a 35 to nine lead over Centrals during the 25 years of contests, and have only suffered defeat once in their past 19 encounters, the 2016/17 grand final.

However, leaders Centrals have been in great form recently and their outright win over the Redbacks bodes well for them and their chances.

Rhys O'Sullivan (5/30) was unstoppable.

Fast bowler Vaughan Oldham showed great fight as always with 71, his fifth half century of his career for the Redbacks.

Laidley have continued their good form with a comfortable victory over Northsiders.

Alex Welsh finished with a remarkable 9/46 off 38 overs for the match, while Matt Grassick (76 not out) rediscovered his touch.

With Michael Sippel, Chris Wilson and Ben Gibson all building up steady form, they will be hard to beat at Bichel Oval.

Brothers take on the Redbacks and will need a rare outright victory and hope Laidley draw or lose their match to leapfrog them into second a host the 2 v 3 semi-final.

Brothers are coming off a bye and have refocused their campaign.

Brothers will be warm favourites. However, the Redbacks have a few ex-Brothers players so they will be up for the contest.

Early on in the season, the Redbacks stunned Brothers to knock them out of the Harding Madsen Cup. Another slip up might hamper Brothers premiership defense.

In 2nd Division, the contest is on for the top four with Redbacks booking their place in the final series with an outright over Brothers. They take on fourth-placed and defending champions Laidley at Raleigh Oval.

In the other big contest of the round, leaders Fasssifern will host third-placed Thunder.

Thunder reeled in Northsiders' massive 9 (dec) 352 with a remarkable 8/402 in just 73 overs with 119 each to Aaron and Tobias Nugter.

I can only think of Mick and Gerard Sippel as the only brothers to both score hundreds in the same match so it's nearly a unique achievement.

Northsiders still have an outside chance of playing finals cricket, with a big outright win over Brothers and leapfrog Thunder or Laidley if one of those two clubs suffer a loss. Incentive points will be all important in these fixtures to determine third, fourth and fifth.

T20 duels

IN Monday night's T20 semi-finals of the Reserve Grade, Strollers waltzed into the final with a big eight-wicket win over Red Dogs while Redbacks edged out Northsiders in a tight tussle at Limestone Park.

The winners will meet each other at Limestone Park to decide the champions on Monday night.

Red Dogs collapsed to be 6/4 and then 8/16 before they reached 53 with Jason Bichel (4/12), Milne (2/13) and Daniel Packer (3/3/0/2). In reply, Tim Wichura belted 42 despite Steve Lewis (2/16) very early breakthroughs.

Northsiders made 8/114 with Darren Cole destroying the middle order with 4/13 then guided them home by three wickets with 22 not out off 15 balls after Brodie Kenyon (58 off 46) made an early onslaught. Scott Fryer 3/22 and Austen Callahan 2/21 were the Tigers' best.

In the top grade final, seven-time finalist Centrals will play Hornets Colts at Baxter Oval.

Centrals' remarkable feat of playing in their every decider is a great credit to coach Scott Barrett and his well-drilled team.

Allrounder Luke Barrett has had another great season (132 runs striking at 103) and five wickets at 14.

Hornets, in their first final, have been well led by Bryn Llewellyn, who has been one of the best players in this competition so far with a hat-trick against Redbacks, six wickets at 10 and 108 runs at 27 striking at 119.

Levi Thomson-Matthews (145 runs striking at 120) and Greg Carter (95 runs at 106) have been in fine form all season.

Hornets smashed Centrals in the fixture round and no doubt the Kookaburras will be looking to avenge that loss.

It should be a great clash.

Play starts at 6.30pm at Baxter Oval.