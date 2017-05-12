Historic moment to be recreated at special open day

VINTAGE FEEL: Alicia Finch and Erin Davis of Davis will be among a group of people dressed in historical clothing telling tales of 88 Limestone St's past on Saturday.

THE mystery surrounding one of Ipswich's most significant developments is about to be unveiled.

For years temporary fences have hidden the old Ipswich Technical College from public view as the buildings underwent a major transformation inside.

On Saturday those fences will be gone and the property once heralded as a significant educational institute will be revealed as a new, modern entertainment precinct.

Ipswich Technical College

It's a historic moment to rival the precinct's birth on June 4, 1901 when the Queensland Governor General Lord Lamington declared the college open for the first time.

Now, more than 100-years later, that moment will be recreated when Governor Paul de Jersy heads into Ipswich to officially open the precinct once again.

For four years a major restoration project has been underway to restore the college to its former glory and the owners of 88 Limestone St have invited Ipswich residents to take a look inside between noon and 3pm.

It will likely be the only chance to walk through each one of the rooms, including office spaces that can be seen from the street level.

Students at the Ipswich Technical College using a lathe.

But it's what's underneath that's creating all the excitement. Rumours are rife developers James and Tracey Long will reveal a precinct with a top quality restaurant, swanky cocktail bars and a hip new café, alongside the existing Pumpyard Brewery.

"That's not quite right,” Mr Long, who wasn't prepared to give the surprise away ahead of Saturday, said.

"I can say a restaurant is being finished downstairs and that the whole precinct is already 90% tenanted.”

Out of 3000 sq m only 100 sq m remains unspoken for.

"We've gone to a lot of effort to hide things like the air-conditioning to maintain the original feel,” Mr Long said. "A limited edition newspaper has also been created to commemorate the event which everyone is invited to be a part of.”

Flashback

What: Grand opening of the restored Ipswich Technical College

Where: 88 Limestone St, Ipswich

Open to public noon-3pm. At 4pm His Excellency the Honourable Paul de Jersy, Governor of Queensland will officially re-open the development