Historic medallion from 1887 gifted to Ipswich

The medallion from 1887 celebrates Queen Victoria's Jubilee and includes the name of then Ipwsich Mayor Peter Brown.

A 129-year-old medallion of historic significance to Ipswich has been gifted to the city after being found in Limestone St two decades ago.

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale has described the remarkable discovery of the 1887 medallion.

It celebrates Queen Victoria's Jubilee and also bears the name of then Ipswich Mayor Peter Brown. Cr Pisasale said on his Facebook page exactly how the medallion, which will now be housed at the Ipswich Art Gallery, came back to Ipswich.

"Dorothy Olney was walking down Limestone St around 20 years ago when she noticed a coin on the ground," he said.

" Initially, she thought it was just a penny and added it to her penny box, never really giving it another thought. After going through the box with a family member one day, she noticed it was something more.

"Turns out it was a 1887 Queens Victoria's Jubilee...medal. There were momentous celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of her reign throughout the empire at the time.

"Dorothy, who now lives down the Gold Coast thought that it should be returned to the city. Thank you to Dorothy Olney for your generosity and love for Ipswich."

Cr Pisasale said the medallion was also of historic significance as it bore the name of Mayor Peter Brown, who held the office of mayor at the time.

"I love the fact that Dorothy, a war widow, understands the passion we have for our history and heritage," he told the QT.

"She went out of her way to contact me and also came up from the Gold Coast to deliver it personally.

"It is a wonderful gift to the city and I have already sent it to the Ipswich Art Gallery."