Historic Ipswich sport offers more summer excitement

Ipswich Vigoro Association president Deanne Lawrie top scored for Occasionals in her team’s latest first division win. Picture: Rob Williams

AS a sport with a 90 year history in Ipswich, vigoro retains an important place in the city’s summer season.

After two weeks of 2020/21 senior fixtures, Ipswich Vigoro Association president Deanne Lawrie was heartened by the early competition and some exciting events planned in coming months.

Like all sports, family-friendly vigoro has implemented a COVID-safe plan to protect players, officials, canteen staff and spectators.

“The first two rounds have gone fairly smoothly with all the COVID stuff,’’ Lawrie said.

“We’re hoping the events we have won’t be hindered too much by COVID.’’

In her fourth year as association president, Lawrie said her committee had learnt from other sports which had to deal with COVID headfirst during the winter.

“A lot of our executive were involved with other sports so they saw what worked and what didn’t and what needed to be done,’’ Lawrie said.

“We’re pretty right. We’ve got a COVID plan and implementing that.

“And for our players, it wasn’t such a big change.’’

Joining Lawrie on the committee are vice-president Janet Savage, secretary Kate Johnstone, assistant secretary Lee Scudds and treasurer Andrea Kruger.

Ipswich vigoro’s headquarters are at Joyce Street, East Ipswich.

Junior vigoro competition returns this weekend, providing plenty of fun and team spirit for youngsters. Picture: Rob Williams

With senior competition up and running, it’s time for the juniors to enjoy the sport.

The six-week under-8 Midgy competition developing skills and fun started last Saturday.

The under-14 junior competition begins this weekend after some recent come and try days where new players signed up to play.

Boys up to 12 can join the under-14 girls in the competition which has grown in recent seasons.

The junior teams supporting their senior clubs are Wildcats, Occasionals, Sports and TC United.

No gala day was held this year to allow everyone time to adjust to the new restrictions.

The 2021 state titles have also been postponed until 2022 to allow time for normal flights and other arrangements to be restored post COVID.

However, Lawrie said the 90th anniversary dinner postponed last year would be held on November 28.

A function is planned that night after pennants games against Fassifern in the morning and an over-50’s match in the afternoon at the East Ipswich fields.

Other key events include the annual Heart Kids Day on January 30 and the popular Pink Stumps fundraiser and fun competition on February 27.

In the latest first division matches, Occasionals beat Wildcats by four runs on the first innings and TC United defeated Sports by 14 runs on the first innings.

Results October 17

1st Division: Occasionals 57 & 59 dec defeated Wildcats 53 & 16 (time) by four runs on the 1st innings.

Occasionals batting: Deanne Lawrie 12 & 17 not out, Jess Fox 8 & 14, Ailsa Martin 4 & 14.

Bowling: Ailsa Martin 3/9 & 2 r/o’s, Marissa Heys 3/5 & 1 r/o.

Wildcats batting: Marie Dennis 21 & 5 n/o, Rachel Savage 12 & 8.

Bowling: Ashlee Verrall 1/9 & 3 r/o’s & 1/11 & 1r/o, Sarah White 1/17 & 3 r/o’s & 1/9, Kerryn Graham 2/18 & 1 r/o.

T.C. United 52 & 54 defeated Sports 38 & 21 (time) by 14 runs on 1st innings.

TC batting: Kate Johnstone 17n/o & 6, Anne Maree Herman 3 & 12, Jodie Spall 6 & 6.

Bowling: Shannon Brackin 5/5 & 3/9 & 1 r/o, Kate Johnstone 2/10, Jodie Spall 1/9.

Sports batting: Lee Scudds 6 & 9, Casey Stevens 7n/o, Cassidy Hammond 7.

Bowling: Cassidy Hammond 5/11 (including hat-trick) & 1/3, Lee Scudds 1/1 & 1 r/0 & 1 14, Megan Packer 3/8.

2nd Division: Sports 101 & 21 defeated T.C.United 49 & 71 by 11 wkts and one run.

Sports batting: Taurice Anderson 49 n/o, Robyn Taber 13, Emma Buchanan 22.

Bowling: Cassidy Hammond 7/19 & 4/11, Bailey Whyatt 2/11.

T.C. United batting: Deb Manietta 28 & 21, Georgia Weller 4 & 8, Thomasina Johnstone 5n/o.

Bowling: Thomasina Johnstone 2/18, Tyler Mathers 2/13.

Occasionals 29 & 45 defeated Wildcats 51 & 22 by one run.

Occasionals batting: Trey Darr 9 & 4, Rohan Darr 4 & 10, Jane Bickle 5 & 5.

Bowling: Zoe Hislop 3/12 & 1/12, Tayla Barnes 2/ 7 & 2/7.

Wildcats batting: Rebecca Baartz 23, Kyshanti Bond 7/3.

Bowling: Ruby Bartley 2/16 & 3/21, Fletcher Baartz 5/12 & 3/21.