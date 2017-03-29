Historic Ipswich hotel closes its doors for good

GONE: Pokies being from the hotel removed this afternoon.

RUMOURS of the closure of the Caledonian Hotel on Bell St have been confirmed.

Talk of the hotel's closing was sparked when the kitchen closed in December and as the gaming machines were rolled out yesterday it was clear the pub had closed.

The hotel shut its doors on Friday.

In May 2007 the Caledonian Hotel was bought by Crown Hotel Group for $7.5 million.

The owners are now offering the lease on the 1160sqm building, located at 9 Bell St.

The Rain & Horne listing describes the three-level building as being located in the heart of Ipswich City.

"It is within a short walk to the central rail station and the soon to be reinvigorated city mall," the description reads.

"Completely flood free in 2011 this offering has unlimited and flexible potential at a super competitive price."

The real estate agency offers potential uses for the building as a pub or hotel, a gym and as a space for retail or bulky goods.

The historic building replaced the first hotel on this Bell St, The Red Cow, built in the 1840s.

The owners were always suspected of operating an illegal distillery to produce rum but they could never be caught.

When the old hotel was finally demolished around 1896 to build the current one, the 'still' was found.

In a cunning display of engineering, the owners had built the still into the brickwork of the building's chimney.

The current hotel was renovated in 1938 in the current art deco style you see today.

