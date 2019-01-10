Historic Ipswich property back on the market

Historic home Notnel on Burnett Street is up for sale.

ONE of Ipswich's oldest and most historic properties is on the market again.

Notnel at 6 Burnett Street in West Ipswich was last on sale in 2015.

Ipswich Real Estate's Jason McNamara said it went on the market again just before Christmas.

"The heritage-listed property dates back to 1856 and much of its original features remain on show," McNamara said.

Historic home Notnel on Burnett Street is up for sale. Rob Williams

The four-bedroom brick house is located on a 2203sq m property and the owner is asking in the region of $550,000.

"For an inner city property on that size block with views over Saint Mary's and Boys Grammar, it's pretty special," he said.

It also features a formal dining room, a parlour, a lounge, modern kitchen and a sun room / office off the main bedroom.

Other features include two fire places, a maid's loft and amazing attic.

The bathroom combines bath, shower and toilet and there is the possibility that the new owner could add a second bathroom off the main bedroom area.

The landscaped garden also features a brick wall with archways, a well and parking for one vehicle.

Notnel is listed on the Queensland Heritage Register and is the ultimate home for someone who loves the history of Ipswich.

"Due to the popularity of this property - last time out it we 400 people through the door - it's only available for private inspections," McNamara said.

To arrange a viewing, contact Jason McNamara on 0412 327 472.