Historic Ipswich golf course in clean-up mode

Floodwaters cover large sections of the Ipswich City Golf Club course at Leichhardt.

AS the latest floodwaters finally dropped, venue manager Darren Richards was hoping the Ipswich City Golf Club could reopen for play on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Club staff were busy cleaning up at the Leichhardt course today after floodwaters reached their peak on Friday afternoon.

"The clubhouse is all fine but the golf course took a bit of a battering,'' Richards said, keen to see the last of the water recede.

"We probably ended up with 12 holes under water.

"All the guys thought it was the same as 2011, probably only a couple of metres lower but just as devastating with the 12 holes.

"We still had water over greens yesterday and by last night, we still had one area of the course that we couldn't access.''

He said the main challenge was clearing the rubbish, removing excess silt and repairing any damage to greens or washed out parts.

But after the club's historic rebirth in 2014, Richards said the latest flooding was a financial headache and a major disruption for keen golfers.

"It's still lost business and it will cost thousands of dollars to clean it up,'' he said.

Richards was pleased the clubhouse escaped the flooding.

Ipswich Country Club venue manager Darren Richards. David Nielsen

The Ipswich Country Club is where regular functions in the restaurant and club- house events are staged under Richards' watchful eye.

The Ipswich City Golf Club covers the 18 holes and playing infrastructure at the historic Leichhardt course.

Some exciting events are coming up, including Western Pride Football Club's first annual golf day set to tee off on Friday.

The corporate event will be a shotgun ambrose format with registration from 7.30am and play from 8.30am.

The Ipswich City Golf Club is also planning an Easter Sunday family fun day.

While those fast approaching events are scheduled, flooding couldn't stop a local branch of the Ulysses Club staging their second Ipswich Bike Night.

More than 250 riders held a show and shine on Saturday night as part of their ongoing activities.

Richards said that was an important part of the Ipswich Country Club's focus, along with regular golfing events.

The tradition rich club has the annual Holden Scramble in September and the Ipswich championships later in the year.