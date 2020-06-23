Historic house plays big role in fighting disease outbreaks

West Moreton Health Chief Operating Officer Matthew Tallis and Chief Medical Officer Dr Deepak Doshi led the Incident Management Team from Cribb House during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ipswich Hospital’s Cribb House has played a historic role in disease outbreaks past and present.

The converted cottage home on the Ipswich Hospital campus has housed the Health Emergency Operations Centre during West Moreton Health’s response to the coronavirus.

It was at Cribb House that plans were made to set up a COVID-19 ward and testing facility and expand Ipswich Hospital’s emergency department and Intensive Care Unit capacity, as well as myriad decisions made to protect the health and safety of patients, staff and the broader community.

West Moreton Health chief operating officer Matthew Tallis said it was a fitting use for Cribb House given the site’s early use as the region’s first epidemic hospital.

Cribb House was built as a residence for Joseph Foote Cribb.

Mr Cribb was a great supporter and sponsor of Ipswich Hospital, who went on to sell the house and adjacent land to Ipswich Hospital for £1550 in 1916.

Known as Epidemic Hospital, the Cribb House site continued to be used as a ward for infectious diseases until the 1950s.

Scarlet fever, diphtheria and polio were among the contagious diseases commonly treated at the hospital.

“Many in the community would still have memories ­either of working in the Epidemic Hospital or as patients who received treatment here,” Mr Tallis said.

“The majority of patients were children and there are some fascinating tales of children’s families lining up at the fence to wave to their kids, as visitors weren’t allowed.”