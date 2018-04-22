Historic house Aberfeldy open for first time in two decades

Aberfeldy in Sadliers Crossing was built in 1878 and is up for sale for the first time in 21 years. More than 100 people saw the home on the weekend.

ONE of the city's most iconic homes was open for the community to see on the weekend after more than two decades locked away from the world.

More than 100 people saw Aberfeldy, at Sadliers Crossing, in all its glory at Saturday's open home and, unsurprisingly to real estate agent Glenn Ball, plenty of those fell in love.

It took only a matter of hours for a smitten buyer to sign a contract on the 1870s home.

Listed for $750,000, the home boasts three verandahs, a formal ball room, a formal dining room and a kitchen made with Tasmanian timber.

Perhaps the most intriguing feature of the home is its history.

William Kippen and wife Mary Broughton built the home soon after their wedding in 1878.

Mr Kippen was born in Aberfeldy in Scotland and moved to Ipswich in 1862.

He worked at The Queensland Times. Incredibly, he worked his way up from compositor, to reporter, and eventually served as the Chairman of Directors from 1914 to 1938.

Mr William Kippen, who built the house 'Aberfeldy' in Sadliers Crossing and worked at the Queensland Times until 1938. Picture Ips/Whitehead Collection

The home has not been for sale for 21 years.

Mr Ball said he was prepared for the open home to draw massive crowds, with many people more interested in seeing what was behind the elusive fence than making on offer.

"We did expect that because no one had been in here for 21 years," he said.

"I don't mind people coming to look just because they are interested, if they are genuinely interested in looking at our history.

Aberfeldy as she looked many years ago. It is unknown when this picture was taken. Photo Ipswich

"Some people just took the opportunity to take part in the history of Ipswich."

Mr Ball said there was an increase in buyers interested in colonial homes.

"They are definitely the flavour of the month at the moment," he said.

