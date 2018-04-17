Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Remnants of the ship wreck Cherry Venture have emerged from the sand at Teewah Beach 11 years after the bulk of the ship was removed.
Remnants of the ship wreck Cherry Venture have emerged from the sand at Teewah Beach 11 years after the bulk of the ship was removed. Contributed
News

FROM THE DEPTHS: Warning as historic wreck rises from sand

Stuart Cumming
by
17th Apr 2018 11:12 AM

SAND erosion has revealed the hazardous remnants of a clean-up job that fell short of completion.

Ribs from the hull of the shipwrecked Cherry Venture have emerged on Teewah Beach about 300m south of the Leisha Track entrance.

 

The Cherry Venture became a tourist attraction after running aground on Teewah Beach in 1973.
The Cherry Venture became a tourist attraction after running aground on Teewah Beach in 1973. John Killeen

The Scandanavian cargo ship ran aground in a heavy storm in 1973, with the bulk of its shell remaining in place until 2007 when it was removed due to asbestos concerns.

The lowest section of its hull is believed to have emerged from the sand in the past week or so, sparking warnings to drivers about its crash hazard potential.

cherry venture double island point editors picks fraser coast noosa north shore shipwreck sunshine coast teewah beach
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    CMC ROCKS: Festival impact and what to change for next year

    CMC ROCKS: Festival impact and what to change for next year

    Council News Report reveals transport, campsites and entertainment are on list of improvements while demand for accommodation was red hot.

    • 17th Apr 2018 11:00 AM
    Three killed in Queensland house fire

    Three killed in Queensland house fire

    News The bodies of two women and a man were found after the fire broke out.

    Bankrupt Rocklea car dealer mysteriously earns $300K

    Bankrupt Rocklea car dealer mysteriously earns $300K

    Crime Flooding crippled his business which collapsed in 2017

    'Grubby grandpa' man showed granddaughter Disney porn

    'Grubby grandpa' man showed granddaughter Disney porn

    News He showed her animated Frozen characters engaged in sex acts

    Local Partners