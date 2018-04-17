FROM THE DEPTHS: Warning as historic wreck rises from sand

Remnants of the ship wreck Cherry Venture have emerged from the sand at Teewah Beach 11 years after the bulk of the ship was removed.

SAND erosion has revealed the hazardous remnants of a clean-up job that fell short of completion.

Ribs from the hull of the shipwrecked Cherry Venture have emerged on Teewah Beach about 300m south of the Leisha Track entrance.

The Cherry Venture became a tourist attraction after running aground on Teewah Beach in 1973.

The Scandanavian cargo ship ran aground in a heavy storm in 1973, with the bulk of its shell remaining in place until 2007 when it was removed due to asbestos concerns.

The lowest section of its hull is believed to have emerged from the sand in the past week or so, sparking warnings to drivers about its crash hazard potential.