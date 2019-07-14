Historic football derby creates new goals

FOOTBALL: Ripley Valley strengthened their bid for promotion after a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Springfield in the latest local derby.

While enjoying the opportunity to play Capital League 3 neighbours Springfield, Ripley Valley coach Nick Paterson hopes that won't be the case next season.

With Ripley Valley in clear second and tackling CL3 leaders Logan Metro next weekend, the competition newcomers have a chance to challenge for top spot.

"I love the derbies,'' Paterson said, having played and coached in many over the years for Ipswich City, Ipswich Knights and Western Spirit.

"Derby games are always great for the league. I just hope we're not in Cap 3 and playing them again next year.''

Ripley Valley's goal is to move up into CL2 next season. Ripley are just three points behind Logan Metro with a game in hand.

But before Ripley's focus moves to that huge clash against Logan next Sunday, Paterson appreciated having Springfield as opponents for Friday night's historic occasion.

Apart from celebrating NAIDOC contributions to football, the new fields at South Ripley were tested in a fitting local derby.

"The game was played in a really good spirit,'' Paterson said.

"It was a good little atmosphere and it was great to host them in our first game at the new facility.''

Despite being disappointed with the loss, Springfield coach Michael Keating agreed.

"The fields were excellent to play on and I'm sure it was a great game for the locals to watch,'' Keating said.

"We would like to thank Ripley for their hospitality.''

While happy with efforts of his players at stages, Keating conceded the home team won the tactical battle. "I thought overall Ripley out worked us and reacted quicker to second balls for most of the game,'' he said.

"I think the first goal was always going to be vital and it was a great strike from their lad although I thought he had too much time to shoot.''

That 30th minute "screamer'' was scored by Ripley holding midfielder Rhys Jackson.

Ripley secured victory in the second half when winger/striker Luka Kljajic scored.

After Ripley's slow start following two weeks off, Paterson said the goal settled his side down, allowing them to get a foothold on the game.

"We muscled our way through it I suppose,'' he said.

Paterson praised goalkeeper Mitch Love for keeping a clean sheet.

Keating also acknowledged that performance.

"We had some really good chances where we tested the goalkeeper but overall I was really impressed with Ripley's defensive organisation and work rate which ultimately won them the game in my opinion,'' Keating said.

Keating said Cameron Osbourne and Brian Caulker stood out for Springfield, working hard all game.

"We caused them a lot of problems but we lacked a cutting edge in the final third and only conjured a couple of half chances despite our dominance,'' Keating said.

As Ripley prepare for a showdown with Logan Metro, Springfield have a bye before refocusing on their bid to finish in the top group.

"We won't dwell on the defeat,'' Keating said. "We can learn from it, try to improve in training and go into the next game believing we can get a win.''

Ipswich City and Western Spirit both lost their latest Capital League 1 matches. City went down 3-1 to Samford in their away clash with Spirit losing 2-1 at home.

The Ipswich City Bulls women returned to form with a 5-0 win over Virginia United in their latest Brisbane Women's Premier League match at Sutton Park.