Historic early goals as Ripley Valley kick off season
IPSWICH'S newest football club Ripley Valley FC will head into Friday night's FFA Cup match encouraged by their premiership debut.
Ripley Valley play Mt Gravatt at Logan in that game, a week after losing 4-2 to Bethania Rams Athletic in their season opener.
First team coach Nick Paterson was delighted with the effort of his newly-formed team last Friday night.
"We definitely matched it with them,'' Paterson said.
"For a side (Bethania) that's been training four-five months, three nights a week - and we've only had the four or five sessions - there was a lot to like moving forward.''
Raceview United Church League player Ben Beath scored the club's historic first goal playing as a striker.
Former Premier League player Brodie Kenyon converted Ripley's second goal from a set piece to put his side up 2-1.
However, the more established Bethania side responded strongly to get the job done.
"Ultimately we lacked a little structural cohesion and fitness to do a job for 90 minutes,'' Paterson said.
"But it was a really positive first hit-out and we're excited to see our improvement in the coming weeks.''
Ripley's Reserve Grade side lost 3-0 on Friday night at Logan.
Ripley Valley drew Mt Gravatt in the SEQ Round 2 draw of the annual FFA Cup knockout competition.
Twenty-one matches will be played in the round two series featuring 71 SEQ teams.
"We're just using it (the FFA Cup game) as an extended pre-season,'' Paterson said.
Ripley Valley's next CL3 premiership game is away against another competition newcomer Teviot Downs on March 8.
The new community- based club was formed at South Ripley during the off-season.