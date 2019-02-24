Menu
The Ripley Valley FC firsts team making its debut in this year's Football Brisbane Capital League 3 competition.
Soccer

Historic early goals as Ripley Valley kick off season

David Lems
by
24th Feb 2019 1:35 PM
IPSWICH'S newest football club Ripley Valley FC will head into Friday night's FFA Cup match encouraged by their premiership debut.

Ripley Valley play Mt Gravatt at Logan in that game, a week after losing 4-2 to Bethania Rams Athletic in their season opener.

First team coach Nick Paterson was delighted with the effort of his newly-formed team last Friday night.

"We definitely matched it with them,'' Paterson said.

"For a side (Bethania) that's been training four-five months, three nights a week - and we've only had the four or five sessions - there was a lot to like moving forward.''

Raceview United Church League player Ben Beath scored the club's historic first goal playing as a striker.

Former Premier League player Brodie Kenyon converted Ripley's second goal from a set piece to put his side up 2-1.

However, the more established Bethania side responded strongly to get the job done.

"Ultimately we lacked a little structural cohesion and fitness to do a job for 90 minutes,'' Paterson said.

"But it was a really positive first hit-out and we're excited to see our improvement in the coming weeks.''

Ripley's Reserve Grade side lost 3-0 on Friday night at Logan.

Ripley Valley drew Mt Gravatt in the SEQ Round 2 draw of the annual FFA Cup knockout competition.

Twenty-one matches will be played in the round two series featuring 71 SEQ teams.

"We're just using it (the FFA Cup game) as an extended pre-season,'' Paterson said.

Ripley Valley's next CL3 premiership game is away against another competition newcomer Teviot Downs on March 8.

The new community- based club was formed at South Ripley during the off-season.

