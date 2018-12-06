Historic deal signed for clean energy city

Springfield City Group Chairman Maha Sinnathamby shakes hands with Executive Vice President of ENGIE Dider Holleaux, behind them are ENGIE Australia & New Zealand CEO Augustin Honorat, SCG Deputy Chairman Bob Sharpless, ENGIE Services Australia & New Zealand CEO Corinne Ong and ENGIE Asia-Pacific CEO Paul Maguire.

Springfield City Group Chairman Maha Sinnathamby shakes hands with Executive Vice President of ENGIE Dider Holleaux, behind them are ENGIE Australia & New Zealand CEO Augustin Honorat, SCG Deputy Chairman Bob Sharpless, ENGIE Services Australia & New Zealand CEO Corinne Ong and ENGIE Asia-Pacific CEO Paul Maguire.

RESIDENTS living in Springfield could be producing more energy than they use in the next 20 years thanks to a landmark deal signed today.

French multinational electric utility company, ENGIE and Springfield City Group today signed a historic 50-year strategic alliance to make Greater Springfield a net zero energy city.

Under the alliance, investments will be planned in renewable energy generation and storage infrastructure, district energy schemes, green mobility solutions, digital technology, energy efficiency initiatives and a dedicated research and innovation centre.

The vision means that by 2038, the six suburbs that make up the Greater Springfield community are intended to be generating more energy than they consume.

Greater Springfield's founder Maha Sinnathamby said the long-term alliance with ENGIE would fit with both the strong ethos of innovation and long-term planning that continues to drive the city's rapid growth and economic contribution to both the state and the nation.

"As a recognised nation building project we have one chance and a responsibility to get this right as an ongoing example for others to follow," he said.

"The focus on efficient and sustainable energy production, storage and integration with the community has never been more important for Australia and for us. I'm confident that ENGIE can help us lead the way."

ENGIE Executive Vice President Didier Holleaux said the partnership would enable the creation of a better, safer and more efficient environment for residents.

"By 2050, 70% of the world's population will be living in cities. Through our Better Cities TODAY approach, ENGIE is at the forefront of developing solutions to meet the economic, environmental and societal challenges that come with that growth.

"Greater Springfield is ENGIE's first Better Cities TODAY project in Australia and I'm very pleased that ENGIE with its world class know-how in energy, and particularly district energy, can contribute to the visionary Greater Springfield Project and to the well-being and harmonious life of its residents."

With Greater Springfield forecast to triple its overall resident and working population within the next 20 years and develop within the central business district up to 2.6 million square metres of mixed-use buildings and 22,850 apartments, the challenge of delivering the vision is even greater.

Springfield City Group has embraced this energy transition by forming the strategic alliance with ENGIE to jointly identify and implement the solutions to tomorrow's energy challenges.