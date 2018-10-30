Menu
Ipswich City Council Administrator Greg Chemello.
Historic change gives Ipswich boss access to mayors' club

Hayden Johnson
30th Oct 2018 10:31 AM
A HISTORIC change has been made within the southeast Queensland Council of Mayors to allow Ipswich's administrator access to the entity.

The Council of Mayors amended its legal structure to welcome Greg Chemello to its board.

In a first for the organisation, the council unanimously voted to include Mr Chemello on its board as Ipswich's representative until a new city mayor is elected in 2020.

Brisbane Lord Mayor and Council of Mayors chair Graham Quirk said the decision to allow Mr Chemello to join the board of directors was made because of the Ipswich's critical role in the future of southeast Queensland.

"The City of Ipswich is such an important part of southeast Queensland, and the community deserves to have a voice in matters of regional significance," Cr Quirk said.

"The Council of Mayors felt it was important to amend its existing structure to include Mr Chemello in the group.

"Mr Chemello will work alongside other elected mayors and his knowledge and experience will add weight to our ongoing work and discussions with the Federal and State governments."

Mr Chemello thanked the mayors for their approach.

"It is absolutely essential that the councils of southeast Queensland are aligned, particularly when it comes to major transport and infrastructure projects," he said.

"It's quite remarkable that the population of Ipswich is set to grow to more than 500,000 people in the next 20 years, by far the fastest growth in the region and one of the fastest growing cities in Australia.

Mr Chemello said more than 100,000 homes would be built and 65,000 jobs created in the next two decades.

"If we can couple this with faster rail, clever road systems and responsible public transport networks, we're well on the way to becoming an even greater place to live," he said.

"To do this effectively means a coordinated approach which has the support of state and federal governments.

"I am committed to helping the Council of Mayors in their bid to benefit the entire region."

The membership of the Council of Mayors consists of the Brisbane, Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Logan, Moreton Bay, Redland, Scenic Rim, Somerset, Sunshine Coast and Toowoomba councils.

