Historic buildings transformed into community hub

TEAMWORK: Work on the Fernvale Lions Centre has been completed. Members Garry Lane, Linda Moore, Margaret White, Karen Sjollema, Peter Bennett and Roland Sjollema. Rob Williams

FOR the first time in a long stretch, members of the Fernvale Lions Club had the chance to put their feet up and admire their handiwork.

The work to rejuvenate two historic buildings have been completed, which are now in place as a community hub for groups without a home of their own to utilise.

The Fernvale Uniting Church donated the former church building and adjoining hall to the Lions in 2012 and they were moved across the road to the current site on Clive St in December of that year.

It cost almost $250,000 to fix up what has been branded the Fernvale Lions Centre, made up of $113,000 worth of grants and the rest by the club's fundraising efforts.

That's a lot of Bunnings barbecues.

While the centre would be used as a meeting point for the club, president Roland Sjollema said they were simply custodians of the buildings.

The former church building was built in 1894 and the hall was constructed in the early 1950s.

The Fernvale Community Church are now in there every Sunday, it has hosted health seminars and yoga classes and a womens group are also regulars.

Community organisations are encouraged to get in contact if they require a place to congregate with the Lions only asking for a small donation to cover power and maintenance costs.

The buildings also serve as an emergency response centre ready to house between 30 and 40 people, with a kitchen, ramp access and disability toilet and shower facilities.

"They can be fully utilised by the community,” Mr Sjollema said.

"That's what these buildings are for.”

It was important to the group to preserve the history of the two buildings.

The Fernvale Uniting Church had offers for the old church building when they decided to build something new but they wanted to keep it in the hands of the community.

The hall was where the Fernvale Lions first formed in 2004.

"There's not many buildings left around Fernvale as old as (the church building), especially one with that kind of importance,” Mr Sjollema said.

"You had marriages, birthdays, christenings and celebrations after World War I and World War II. All of that done was in this building.

"We wanted to retain the history of the town and everyone can come and use it for special events and anything else.

"There are so many people that have used the former church and the hall over the years that have so many fond memories here.”

For more information call Roland Sjollema on 0427 002 68.