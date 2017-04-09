27°
Historic artillery gun finds a good home

Joel Gould
| 9th Apr 2017 8:04 AM
HISTORIC: Lex McCoombes and Allan Savage with the 25-pounder artillery gun outside the Soldiers Memorial Hall.
HISTORIC: Lex McCoombes and Allan Savage with the 25-pounder artillery gun outside the Soldiers Memorial Hall. Contributed

A 25-pounder artillery gun with historical significance has found a home to be proud of in front of the Soldiers' Memorial Hall in Ipswich.

The gun was officially unveiled on Saturday by Mayor Paul Pisasale in the presence of Ipswich RSL Sub-Branch president Rob Wadley and the Ipswich Railway RSL Sub-Branch president Ray Watherson after a ceremony presided over by Deputy Mayor Paul Tully.

The plaque unveiled underneath the 25-pounder artillery gun says it was relocated from the Ipswich RSL Services Club to its current location.

It states that this type of gun was used in the deserts during the North African Campaign of 1940-1943 and also in the jungles of New Guinea.

The guns were made in Great Britain by reusing First World World 18-pounders which were bored out so they could fire a heavier shell.

Australia was one of the Commonwealth countries they were distributed to as the primary artillery piece of the day and remained in service throughout the Commonwealth until the 1960s.

The gun has a calibre of 87.6mm and maximum range of 12250m and could fire high explosive anti-tank and smoke shells.

The gun weighs 1633kg and needed a crew of six to operate in battle.

It was refurbished by young people in the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre.

This plaque tells the history of the 25-pounder artillery gun.
This plaque tells the history of the 25-pounder artillery gun. Contributed

Allan Savage said the gun was of special significance to Ipswich national servicemen.

"Lex McCoombes and I served in national service in the first intake in 1957 at Wacol and then we came up here to the depot at Milford St,” he said.

"We received these guns in 1957 and we were the first national servicemen in Ipswich to use them.

"Ipswich has been an artillery base since way back.”

Cr Paul Tully and Lex McCoombes at the unveiling.
Cr Paul Tully and Lex McCoombes at the unveiling. Contributed

Mr Wadley said it was appropriate where the gun was now located.

"It has found its rightful home in front of this magnificent 100-year-old RSL building which was paid for by the people of Ipswich,” he said.

Cr Pisasale said he was delighted that the history of the gun had been honoured.

