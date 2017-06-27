HISTORIC: $40 million sports complex for Ipswich

SPORTING MECCA: Funding has been provided mostly by developers for a $40 million sports complex at Springfield Central.

THE DETAILS of a $40 million sports complex in Ipswich, the biggest in the city's history, is set to completed in late 2018.

The stunning 22 hectare development's components were unveiled in depth by Acting Mayor Paul Tully when he handed down the Ipswich City Council's 2017/18 budget.

Cr Tully described the Springfield Central Sports Comlex off Sinnathamby Blvd in his budget speech as "a sporting and recreation mecca" for the community and local clubs.

It will include eight tennis courts, 16 netball courts, eight rectangular fields, four ovals, an athletics track, three club houses and 600 car parks.

Remarkably the sporting precinct will be constructed at minimal cost to the ratepayer with developer contributions funding $34 million of the total spend.

"All developers in the city have to pay what are called headworks which go to various initiatives including roads, parks, recreational and sporting facilities," Cr Tully said.

"This is a major sporting facility and even though it is located at Springfield it is for the whole city.

"It will be developed over the next 18 months and will be one of the prestige sporting facilities of our city for young and old."

City sports boss Cr David Morrison said the facility would be a beacon for local sports and that the standard of the fields and overall facility would also be an economic driver to attract major events and visitors to Ipswich.

"This will be like all our facilities which we try and make to standard which will attract regional, state and national championships as well," he said.