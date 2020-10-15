Historian uncovers truth about Aboriginal nurses, midwives

University of Southern Queensland historian Professor Odette Best is investigating the hidden history of Aboriginal midwives and nurses.

AN Ipswich researcher has uncovered evidence disputing a common belief about the history of Aboriginal women in Australia.

Stumbling across proof that a First Nations woman worked as a qualified midwife prior to the 1950s, University of Southern Queensland historian Professor Odette Best dug deeper.

She found it was not an isolated case.

“We have had Aboriginal nurses who were trained in the 1950s say they think they may have been the first,” Prof Best said.

“But we just don’t know – it’s an area of history and workforce labour history that has never been thoroughly investigated before.”

A policy change in the 1950s meant it became easier for Aboriginal women to become registered nurses.

“It became a little bit easier for Aboriginal women to train because they weren’t necessarily locked up on missions and reserves as much,” Prof Best said.

“But we don't know what was going on in the first half of the 20th century, because nobody has done the history around it.”

It was while researching her PhD – which explored the 1950-2000s period of history – when she found May Yarrowyck, an Aboriginal woman, had qualified as a midwife in 1906 at Crowne Street Hospital in Sydney.

“I’ve found at least six others – including Muriel Stanley, who trained in NSW in the 1940s and came from Yarrabah, near Cairns,” Prof Best said.

In the 1980s, Prof Best trained to become a nurse at the Princess Alexandra Hospital and, even then, the idea was drilled by her educators.

“I was told by one of my educators ‘we don’t have many of your kind come through – surely there can’t be many of you’,” she said.

“But nobody has ever done the research to actually know that.”

Prof Best and fellow chief investigator Prof Tracey Bunda from the University of Queensland were granted funding, allowing them to research the untold stories of Aboriginal Queensland women who trained as nurses or midwives from the 1890s to 1950s.

The research will advance knowledge in the fields of healthcare, labour force and the history of Australia, and challenge the assumption that First Nations women could not access education or employment in the late 19th and early 20th-century.

“The significance for Indigenous communities is it’s a chance for their families’ stories to be told and for these women to finally be acknowledged and recognised,” Prof Best said.

“I hope this research will also change the public’s perception that before 1950, Aboriginal women were without agency or qualification, and were assigned to a life as just domestics.”

