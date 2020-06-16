HIRING NOW: Jobs you can apply for right now in Ipswich

Looking for a job can be tough, and it's particularly tough given the current economic climate.

Here's a list of all the jobs available in Ipswich.

1. Receptionist for Carers Queensland

Job type: Full-time contract until 30 June 2021

Location: Ipswich

In this role you would provide reception and support to the NDIS program team in the Ipswich Service Delivery Area.

2. Pick packers/process workers

Job type: Casual

Location: Ipswich

No experience is required of the role, and the company is looking for someone with interest in career development.

3. Delivery Driver

Job type: Full-time

Location: Redbank Plains

Landscape Supply company in Redbank Plains is looking for a Delivery Driver with an MR license. Applicants must have a good knowledge of the Brisbane area.

4. Food Processing & Warehousing assistants

Job type: Full-time

Location: Ipswich

Food production company is looking for a dedicated worker who will be responsible for packaging and distributing food.

5. Service Deli Assistant

Job type: Part-time

Location: Bundamba

Costco is looking for a service deli assistant. This role requires excellent food handling knowledge.

6. General Labourer

Job type: Full-time

Location: Ipswich

Business in Ipswich is seeing a full-time General Labourer.

7. Warehouse Staff

Job type: Full-time

Location: Ipswich

Hoban is currently looking for someone to pick pack, forklift and complete general warehouse labour.

8. Call Centre Representative

Job type: Contract/Temp

Location: Springfield

Call centre is seeking people to join them at their call centre in Springfield. Must have excellent telephone etiquette.

9. Process Worker

Job type: Casual

Location: Ipswich

Food manufacturer is looking for workers to create, package and ship food.

10. Stock Controller

Job type: Full-time

Location: Bundamba

Bundamba company is currently looking for a stock controller to help manage a major manufacturers inventory.

