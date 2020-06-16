Menu
HIRING NOW: Jobs you can apply for right now in Ipswich

SAMTUI SELAVE
by
16th Jun 2020 1:17 PM
Looking for a job can be tough, and it's particularly tough given the current economic climate. 

Here's a list of all the jobs available in Ipswich. 

1. Receptionist for Carers Queensland 

Job type: Full-time contract until 30 June 2021

Location: Ipswich 

In this role you would provide reception and support to the NDIS program team in the Ipswich Service Delivery Area. 

Click here to apply

2. Pick packers/process workers

Job type: Casual 

Location: Ipswich 

No experience is required of the role, and the company is looking for someone with interest in career development. 

Click here to apply 

3. Delivery Driver 

Job type: Full-time 

Location: Redbank Plains 

Landscape Supply company in Redbank Plains is looking for a Delivery Driver with an MR license. Applicants must have a good knowledge of the Brisbane area. 

Click here to apply 

4. Food Processing & Warehousing assistants 

Job type: Full-time 

Location: Ipswich 

Food production company is looking for a dedicated worker who will be responsible for packaging and distributing food.

Click here to apply 

5. Service Deli Assistant 

Job type: Part-time 

Location: Bundamba 

Costco is looking for a service deli assistant. This role requires excellent food handling knowledge. 

Click here to apply 

6. General Labourer

Job type: Full-time 

Location: Ipswich 

Business in Ipswich is seeing a full-time General Labourer. 

Click here to apply 

7. Warehouse Staff 

Job type: Full-time 

Location: Ipswich 

Hoban is currently looking for someone to pick pack, forklift and complete general warehouse labour. 

Click here to apply 

8. Call Centre Representative 

Job type: Contract/Temp

Location: Springfield 

Call centre is seeking people to join them at their call centre in Springfield. Must have excellent telephone etiquette. 

Click here to apply 

9. Process Worker

Job type: Casual 

Location: Ipswich

Food manufacturer is looking for workers to create, package and ship food.

Click here to apply 

10. Stock Controller 

Job type: Full-time 

Location: Bundamba 

Bundamba company is currently looking for a stock controller to help manage a major manufacturers inventory. 

Click here to apply 

