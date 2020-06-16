HIRING NOW: Jobs you can apply for right now in Ipswich
Looking for a job can be tough, and it's particularly tough given the current economic climate.
Here's a list of all the jobs available in Ipswich.
1. Receptionist for Carers Queensland
Job type: Full-time contract until 30 June 2021
Location: Ipswich
In this role you would provide reception and support to the NDIS program team in the Ipswich Service Delivery Area.
2. Pick packers/process workers
Job type: Casual
Location: Ipswich
No experience is required of the role, and the company is looking for someone with interest in career development.
3. Delivery Driver
Job type: Full-time
Location: Redbank Plains
Landscape Supply company in Redbank Plains is looking for a Delivery Driver with an MR license. Applicants must have a good knowledge of the Brisbane area.
4. Food Processing & Warehousing assistants
Job type: Full-time
Location: Ipswich
Food production company is looking for a dedicated worker who will be responsible for packaging and distributing food.
5. Service Deli Assistant
Job type: Part-time
Location: Bundamba
Costco is looking for a service deli assistant. This role requires excellent food handling knowledge.
6. General Labourer
Job type: Full-time
Location: Ipswich
Business in Ipswich is seeing a full-time General Labourer.
7. Warehouse Staff
Job type: Full-time
Location: Ipswich
Hoban is currently looking for someone to pick pack, forklift and complete general warehouse labour.
8. Call Centre Representative
Job type: Contract/Temp
Location: Springfield
Call centre is seeking people to join them at their call centre in Springfield. Must have excellent telephone etiquette.
9. Process Worker
Job type: Casual
Location: Ipswich
Food manufacturer is looking for workers to create, package and ship food.
10. Stock Controller
Job type: Full-time
Location: Bundamba
Bundamba company is currently looking for a stock controller to help manage a major manufacturers inventory.