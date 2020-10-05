HIRING NOW: Jobs you can apply for today
ARE you on the prowl for a new job? Maybe your work has been impacted by the pandemic or perhaps it’s just time for something new. Here is a list of roles within companies looking for staff now.
Service Deli Assistant
Business: Costco
Location: Bundamba
Work type: Part time
It might not be a vegetarian’s dream job but this deli role offers part time hours. Costco Warehouse is searching for someone to prepare, cook and package rotisserie chicken and other meat. The new team member will clean the deli area, rotate supplied and work with meat, poultry and seafood.
Commis Chef
Business: AHL Group, the Grillhouse
Location: Western suburbs and Ipswich
Work type:
This role is another one for the meat-eaters. If you love steak (or at least the part where you cook it), this role may just be everything you could want in a job. Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group is looking for someone with flair and passion and offers growth opportunities to the new staff member.
Casual Waitstaff
Location: Springfield Central
Work type: Casual
A cafe in Springfield is in need of a waitperson to join its team for weekend work. The successful applicant will be available to work Saturday and Sunday and will work up to 10 hours.
Bar and Gaming Attendants
Business: Brothers Leagues Club Ipswich
Location: Ipswich
Work type: Casual
The Brothers Leagues Club is searching for bar and gaming attendants who have current RSA and RSG certifications, experience in bar work and the ability to work in a team.
Hospitality Officer
Business: BlueCare
Location: Flinders View and Ipswich
Work type: Casual
BlueCare is looking for experienced housekeepers to work across Ipswich and Flinders View teams. The person who fills the role will be responsible for housekeeping, cleaning and laundry services.
Marketing Assistant
Business: Shield Management
Location: Raceview
Work type: Casual/vacation
If organisation and attention to detail are both high on your list of strengths, this role at real estate agency Shield Management may be the one for you. The company is looking to hire a marketing assistant who can manage social media, help produce virtual tour videos and brainstorm ways to drive the business forward.