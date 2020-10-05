HIRING NOW: Jobs you can apply for today

ARE you on the prowl for a new job? Maybe your work has been impacted by the pandemic or perhaps it’s just time for something new. Here is a list of roles within companies looking for staff now.

Service Deli Assistant

Business: Costco

Location: Bundamba

Work type: Part time

It might not be a vegetarian’s dream job but this deli role offers part time hours. Costco Warehouse is searching for someone to prepare, cook and package rotisserie chicken and other meat. The new team member will clean the deli area, rotate supplied and work with meat, poultry and seafood.

APPLY HERE

Commis Chef

Business: AHL Group, the Grillhouse

Location: Western suburbs and Ipswich

Work type:

This role is another one for the meat-eaters. If you love steak (or at least the part where you cook it), this role may just be everything you could want in a job. Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group is looking for someone with flair and passion and offers growth opportunities to the new staff member.

APPLY HERE

Casual Waitstaff

Location: Springfield Central

Work type: Casual

A cafe in Springfield is in need of a waitperson to join its team for weekend work. The successful applicant will be available to work Saturday and Sunday and will work up to 10 hours.

APPLY HERE

Bar and Gaming Attendants

Business: Brothers Leagues Club Ipswich

Location: Ipswich

Work type: Casual

The Brothers Leagues Club is searching for bar and gaming attendants who have current RSA and RSG certifications, experience in bar work and the ability to work in a team.

APPLY HERE

Hospitality Officer

Business: BlueCare

Location: Flinders View and Ipswich

Work type: Casual

BlueCare is looking for experienced housekeepers to work across Ipswich and Flinders View teams. The person who fills the role will be responsible for housekeeping, cleaning and laundry services.

APPLY HERE

Marketing Assistant

Business: Shield Management

Location: Raceview

Work type: Casual/vacation

If organisation and attention to detail are both high on your list of strengths, this role at real estate agency Shield Management may be the one for you. The company is looking to hire a marketing assistant who can manage social media, help produce virtual tour videos and brainstorm ways to drive the business forward.

APPLY HERE