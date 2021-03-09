HIRING NOW: Ipswich employers in need of staff

IT isn’t too late to make 2021 the year you find a new job or even embark on a new career.

A variety of roles are up for grabs in Ipswich, including a bunch that don't require candidates to have prior experience.

The Queensland Times has put together a list of jobs you can apply for today.

Store team member - cleaning and trolley collection

Where: Coles, Redbank Plains

A role is open for a new team member who can sweep, mop, vacuum, scrub and buff floors at Redbank Plains Coles. The candidate will be responsible for cleaning and dusting as well as collecting trolleys from in and around the store and carpark - rain or shine.

Experience needed? No. Full training is provided.

APPLY HERE

Ghost tour guide

Where: Historic Australia, across Ipswich

If storytelling is your passion and you're not easily spooked, a career as a ghost tour guide might be your calling. Two positions are open for casual guides who can confidently share information in an interesting and entertaining way. Ghost tours kick off in April.

APPLY HERE

Casual hospitality team member

Where: Restaurant in Churchill

A restaurant in Churchill is on the hunt for a casual team member to work up to 15 hours a week. The employer is looking for someone available on Saturdays and Sundays.

APPLY HERE

Grounds maintenance staff

Where: Multhana Property Services, Ipswich

A casual position is available for someone who can carry out landscaping across mowing, snipping, edging, hedge trimming and weeding.

Experience needed? Landscaping experience is preferable and a Certificate III in Landscape/Parks and Gardens is desirable.

APPLY HERE

Petrol station attendant

Where: Costco Ipswich

Someone over 18 and with an open schedule is needed for a role attending the Costco gas station. The employer is looking for someone to monitor fuel deliveries and inspect and maintain the equipment daily. The candidate will need to research prices offered at local competing petrol stations and document the findings.

Experience needed? No.

APPLY HERE

Administration assistant

Where: Ipswich area

A medical facility is keen to take on a business administration trainee to work full-time hours across reception, customer service, data entry, reporting and filing. The traineeship will run for 12 months, offering a pay rate of at least $338 a week and a Certificate III in Business Administration.

Experience needed? No.

APPLY HERE

Dental assistant and receptionist

Where: Ipswich Dental Practice

A dental assistant available to work at night and on Saturdays is needed for a role with a local dental practice. The role involves assisting in dental procedures as well as maintaining the practice's health and safety by cleaning and sterilising the room and equipment.

Experience needed? No. Training is provided.

APPLY HERE

Warehouse hand

Where: Ipswich

A role exists for someone who is confident using basic hand tools and has a willingness to do shift work. At least 20 hours are available for a candidate who can assist with stock inventory, maintain and clean equipment, empty the recycled rubbish and perform other warehouse duties.

Experience needed? Applicants must hold a white card to be considered and anyone with a forklift licence and warehouse experience will be at an advantage.

APPLY HERE

Read more news by Ebony Graveur