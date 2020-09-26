Menu
Bunting has been strung around the construction site at which the Plainland Bunnings will be built – but the retail giant said it was still too early for jobseekers to apply for roles.
Hiring now? Bunnings addresses Plainland rumour

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
26th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
BUNNINGS has cleared up a confusion after word got out the recruitment process had begun at the much-anticipated Plainland Bunnings Warehouse.

Bunnings Area Manager Ben Corbin confirmed the wait for job hunters eager to secure a role at the new warehouse was not quite over.

The confusion arose after bunting appeared around the construction site bordering Endeavour Way, Budekin St, Gehrke Rd and the Warrego Highway.

The Bunting reads “Join our team – bunningscareers.com.au” and appeared in the past couple of days.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: New Bunnings site revealed in plans

While the signs caused a flurry on social media, attracting a throng of eager jobseekers, the retail giant’s careers page listed no jobs for the Plainland store and no way to apply.

Mr Corbin told the Queensland Times the recruitment process had not yet begun but other nearby stores were in need of staff.

“While we haven’t started recruiting for the Plainland store just yet we are actively looking for passionate people to join our Ipswich West and Toowoomba store teams and we encourage locals to apply,” Mr Corbin said.

He said the new store would employ at least 80 new staff members across customer service, trade and team leadership roles.

