HIRING: McDonald's offering 100 jobs at new store

CONSTRUCTION on a new McDonald's in the region is powering ahead and the global chain is already hiring.

Up to 100 jobs are on offer at the new McDonald's in Plainland.

The fast-food store is being constructed across the highway from the existing service centre which houses a KFC and Schultes Meat Tavern.

Construction started recently and will take about three months to complete.

The store is expected to open by October.

It will operate 24 hours a day and will include a dual-lane speaker and three window drive-through.

There will be a large indoor eating area and party room in what will be a family-themed restaurant.

The restaurant is on the corner of Laidley-Plainlands Rd and Warrego Hwy.

A spokesman for McDonald's said local Gatton licensee Shane Doyle was looking forward to opening the doors for local customers later this year.

Mr Doyle oversees two other restaurants in the Gatton area.

Jesse Russell, store manager at the College View McDonald's on the Warrego Hwy, will manage the new store.

He confirmed a push was under way to hire 100 café, service, kitchen and cleaning staff.

"We think Macca's is an awesome place to work so if you'd like to become part of our extended family, we'd love you to apply," Mr Russell said.

"We attract people who love to create and serve seriously great food, possess an infectious attitude, provide world-class customer service, are not afraid of being challenged and most importantly like to have fun while they're working."

It's the latest development in the booming area.

The Chronicle understands a Caltex is planned in the area and a new travel centre is also planned nearby.

Mr Russell said the new restaurant was great news for the community.

"Everyone is going through tough times with jobs."

And it could be the start of a new career.

Mr Russell once planned to be a policeman.

But he started working at McDonald's at 15 years old.

"I'm 24 and running a multi-million business. And I have a diploma in management that was paid for by McDonald's."

How to get a job

People can apply for jobs online here.

Mr Russell said job-seekers should apply through the College View store as Plainland was not yet available.

All ages are welcome to apply, however you must be at least 14 years old and an Australian citizen.

Schoolchildren from local high schools are already involved in the process.

McDonald's also provides training about job interviews to schoolchildren.

Workers can be eligible for school-based traineeships in retail.