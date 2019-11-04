Menu
Concept designs of the Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions factory at Maryborough's Moonaboola Industrial Estate.
JOBS: Hiring blitz begins at munitions plant

Louise Shannon
4th Nov 2019 9:00 AM
RECRUITMENT is under way to find the right people to help get Maryborough's $60 million factory off the ground.

Expressions of interest have been released for two categories of contractors with Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions with first site works expected to begin in the first quarter of next year.

The forging and manufacturing facility will produce artillery shell cases and other munitions-related products for supply to the Australian Defence Force and for export to allied nations via Rheinmetall's global supply chain.

Last week, the head contractor EOI was released on the ICN (Industry Capability Network) Gateway as a role that will involve working with the project manager on building the factory.

The release of the subcontractor EOI has also been announced, with opportunities for more than 50 trades and suppliers including blockwork, concreting, electrical, plumbing, security, joinery, carpeting, mirrors, tiling and structural steel.

The subcontractors will be engaged by the head contractor and provide a service or product to the project.

Robert Nioa, deputy chairman and director of Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions, said last week, "It's an exciting time for Maryborough".

"First site works aren't far away, and we'd encourage the local business community to get involved through the Industry Capability Network Gateway," Mr Nioa said.

"The establishment of this new manufacturing facility here in Maryborough will not only help create local jobs but will also help ensure that future munitions supplied to the ADF will be made right here in Australia."

Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions's corporate headquarters will be based in the former Commonwealth Bank building on Adelaide St, in the heart of the CBD.

The Federal Government has confirmed it will commit $28.5 million towards the forging facility from its Regional Growth Fund.

Extra commitments from the Queensland Government and co-operation from Fraser Coast Regional Council have also been confirmed.

Construction is expected to be finished in 2021 and full rate production is expected in 2022.

