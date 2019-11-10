Hinkler cashless card recipient shares her struggles

JODIE McNally was one of the first to go on the Cashless Debit Card when it was rolled out in the Hinkler electorate earlier this year.

When she got the letter in the mail, she broke down and cried.

The Bundaberg woman was in Hervey Bay this week for the forum hosted by Senator Anthony Chisholm discussing the Cashless Debit Card and the experiences of those who have been placed on it.

Ms McNally has chronic pain from arthritis and prolapsed discs.

She doesn't gamble or drink alcohol, but has debilitating anxiety, which she says the card has negatively impacted on.

First her card was sent to the wrong address.

Later she found that if she accidentally used funds listed for her rent, the next week she would find herself unable to pay rent because Indue had recorded her as already using the money allotted to that spending.

"If you put (money) under the wrong category, then you have to beg permission to be able to pay your rent," Ms McNally said.

She said when she found out she had accidentally reached her rent limit, her anxiety went through the roof as she tried to fix the issue.

Ms McNally applied to opt out of the trial when the option became available in July, but is still waiting to hear whether she would be given an exemption.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has long been an advocate for the Cashless Debit Card, arguing that doing nothing to address the cycle of welfare dependency wasn't good enough.

"The early anecdotal feedback I've had about the Cashless Debit Card trial in Hinkler has been positive, but as I've stated before, I won't pre-empt the outcome of the trial," Mr Pitt told the Chronicle earlier this month.

