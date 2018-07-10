Hinchliffe 'judge and jury, like Turkey president': Ex-mayor

John Nugent, mayor of Ipswich between 1995 and 2004, today slammed the State Government for moving to dismiss the council.

John Nugent, mayor of Ipswich between 1995 and 2004, today slammed the State Government for moving to dismiss the council. Rob Williams

STIRLING Hinchliffe is following in the footsteps of Turkey's President and declared himself "judge, jury and executioner", a former Ipswich mayor believes.

"It is 100 per cent wrong for innocent people who have not been charged with anything at all to be suddenly dismissed from their post," he said.

"It's much like what that bloke (President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan in Turkey is doing at the moment.

"He's setting himself up as judge, jury and executioner.

"This is the same thing."

In May, Mr Nugent spoke of his sadness as the Crime and Corruption Commission's probe crippled the city he loved.

Now he's again taken aim at the State Government's move, which he says will damage the city.

"I don't know how in a democratic country when you can say a man or woman is innocent until proven guilty, you can suddenly reject them," he said.

"State Government members can't argue it's Stirling Hinchliffe that's done it because he would have done it with their 100 per cent support.

"It's going to do enormous damage because you're replacing ten councillors and a mayor with one man or one woman.

"A lot of the things people are taking for granted will tend to go backwards."

Mr Nugent questioned how much of the government's decision related to Labor Party politics.

"It almost seemed it was an internal fight between the political party.

"I just don't see the sense or reasoning behind doing this."