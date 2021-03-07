Hilux ‘spin’ driver threats to kill cops

A DRIVER’S 180-degree spin in his Hilux ute caused a police patrol to check him out – only to find he was nearly four times the legal alcohol limit.

When intercepted at 1.30am, driver Mitchell Corrigan later made the officers the brunt of his tirade of verbal abuse when they drove him home to his mum’s.

Corrigan even made threats to kill the officers, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Appearing on Friday for sentence, Mitchell Marcus Corrigan, 21, a landscape tradie from Goodna, pleaded guilty to driving when under the influence – (. 180) on February 14; and obstructing police.

Magistrate Terry Duroux labelled his drink driving “a disaster waiting to happen”.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Matt Donnelly said the driving offence occurred in Redbank Plains just before 1.30am on Sunday when a police patrol saw the driver of a Toyota Hilux lose control.

His Hilux ute did a 180-degree spin and ended up facing in the wrong direction.

Another driver had to swerve to avoid it.

Corrigan turned it back in the direction he’d been going and continued on after mounting a central traffic island on Redbank Plains Road.

Sgt Donnelly said the ute reached a speed of 110km/h, however, police did catch up and stopped Corrigan.

The officers saw empty beer bottles of Great Northern on the floor, Corrigan saying he drank four or five bottles of the beer that evening.

Police breath tested Corrigan, who returned an alcohol reading of 0.180.

While police were driving him home to his mother’s after 2am, Sgt Donnelly said Corrigan began belting the pod of the police vehicle, yelling “get me the f**k out. I’m going to kill you dog c**ts.”

Mitchell Corrigan leaves court after pleading guilty to driving while under the influence and obstructing police.

He was repeatedly told to settle down.

Arriving at his mother’s house police knocked on her door with no answer.

With Corrigan continuing to yell threats at an officer in the van, the police instead drove him to the watch house.

“You f***ing c**ts. When I get out of here, I’m gonna kill you. Your whole f***ing family, f***ing c**nts,” Corrigan reportedly yelled.

He resisted going into a cell and restraints had to be applied for him to comply.

Defence lawyer Andrew Wiseman said Corrigan had been to a 21st birthday party that night.

“He was only supposed to pop in and say happy birthday. A beer was offered,” Mr Wiseman said.

“The drinking got out of hand.

“He has no recollection of his behaviour at the police station.

“He needs a licence. Can’t do landscaping online or over the phone.

“Will be relying on his mother to get him to and from work.”

He said Corrigan has some health issues and is medicated for anxiety.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said the UIL charge was serious with an alcohol reading of 0.180.

“You were a disaster waiting to happen on the roads of Queensland,” Mr Duroux said.

“And your behaviour to police officers is nothing short of disgraceful.

“The words you used were extremely outrageous.”

Mr Duroux said he deserved credit for doing the traffic offenders program, and that he had got the message on consequences.

And would moderate the fine to take in the $280 course fee.

Corrigan was fined $1400 – sent to SPER for a payment plan. And disqualified from driving nine months.