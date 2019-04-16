Hillsong pastor’s message to Folau

Hillsong founder and pastor Brian Houston has called on Israel Folau to abandon his judgmental attitude and embrace love rather than trying to scare people to side with his religious beliefs.

While expressing his admiration for Folau's conviction and declaring the paramount need for freedom of religion in Australia, Houston - who for more than a decade was the National President of the Australian Christian Churches - said his experience showed instilling fear was more likely to alienate people.

"As Christians it is equally important to look at ourselves and our own failings and imperfections," Houston wrote for the Sydney Morning Herald.

"If you look at the list of sins that Izzy listed there's not too many people he's left out, including Christians. There isn't a person on earth who hasn't told a lie or put something before God (idolatry).

"In 40 years of telling people about the good news of Jesus, I have seen that the 'turn or burn', approach to proclaiming the message of Christianity alienates people. Scaring people doesn't draw them into the love of Jesus.

"The world doesn't need more judgmental Christians."

Houston also said he hopes Folau grows to understand the importance of Christians loving even those who believe differently, and believes the rugby star could benefit from looking inwardly before judging others.

Following his Instagram post which claimed "hell awaits" people such as "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters", The Australian reports Rugby Australia (RA) is set to serve Folau with a breach notice.

The publication also reports senior Wallabies and Waratahs players will be consulted about what they believe should happen to the veteran.

Unless Folau accepts his breach notice - ultimately giving RA the power to terminate his four-year, $4 million contract - his fate will be determined by a Code of Conduct hearing.

After a meeting with RA powerbrokers last week it was reported Folau made it clear he will fight to save his career and while the sport's governing body declared it intends to sack him, there remains the possibility the matter may be headed for the courts.

RA boss Raelene Castle and Waratahs CEO Andrew Hore will address the media this afternoon to provide an update on Folau's situation after Wallabies coach Michael Cheika and captain Michael Hooper spoke to reporters earlier today.

Cheika said Folau's remarks make it difficult to envision the 30-year-old being part of the Wallabies' plans for the World Cup in Japan, starting in September. "You wouldn't be able to," Cheika said when asked whether he'd be able to select Folau again under the circumstances.

Asked if he was comfortable taking the field again alongside Folau, flanker Hooper said: "In this current state and being here and talking about this as a rugby player, it makes it hard, it makes it difficult."

Folau has put his teammates and coaches in an awkward position.

While emphasising what their teams stood for, especially in regards to diversity, Cheika and Hooper also stressed Folau was entitled to his beliefs. However, Cheika said Folau had "crossed the line" with his latest Instagram post after being told last year similar social media activity would not be tolerated.

"Getting out in that disrespectful manner publicly is not what our team's about," Cheika said.

"When you play in the gold jersey, we represent everyone in Australia - everyone. Everyone that's out there supporting us. We don't pick and choose.

"We want everyone on that wagon with us to the World Cup … or a Bledisloe Cup. We want everyone there fighting with us and standing with us."

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said Folau had a right to an opinion but had probably let himself down in the way he expressed his.

"Even this morning I read he firmly believes it so he's just missing one piece of the jigsaw puzzle, I think," Hansen said.

The Waratahs, who play Melbourne Rebels in a big Super Rugby Australian conference derby this weekend, have sidelined Folau and he refused to back down from his position, saying he's prepared to walk away from the game for the sake of his faith.

"First and foremost, I live for God now. Whatever He wants me to do, I believe His plans for me are better than whatever I can think. If that's not to continue on playing, so be it," he said.

"In saying that, obviously I love playing footy and if it goes down that path I'll definitely miss it. But my faith in Jesus Christ is what comes first," Folau told the Sydney Morning Herald.

With AAP