Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hilary Duff has announced that she’s engaged to boyfriend Matthew Koma. Picture: Ari Perilstein/Getty Images
Hilary Duff has announced that she’s engaged to boyfriend Matthew Koma. Picture: Ari Perilstein/Getty Images
Politics

Hilary Duff announces engagement

10th May 2019 11:13 AM

This is what dreams are made of.

Hilary Duff has announced on Instagram that she and boyfriend Matthew Koma - who share a young daughter - are engaged.

"He asked me to be his wife," Duff, 31, captioned a picture of the couple, showing her holding up her hand to display her new diamond ring.

Koma, 31, shared the same photo and added, "I asked my best friend to marry me … @hilaryduff."

Duff and Koma share one daughter, a baby girl named Banks, whom they welcomed in October. Duff is also a mum to 7-year-old Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

In September, the Younger star had fans thinking she and Koma were engaged when she showed off another diamond ring on her left hand, though it turned out to be sponsored content.

Koma and Duff's relationship has had its ups and downs, with the now-engaged couple having previously called it quits twice.

"Timing is such a big deal and third time's a charm!" Duff shared in December 2017 after they reconciled for the third time. "I think that, you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn't work out the first time, the second time, as long as there's not so much damage done, then it can always work out again."

This story originally appeared in Page Six and is republished here with permission

celebrity wedding engagement hillary duff

Top Stories

    Farmer takes desperate measures to protect sheep from dogs

    premium_icon Farmer takes desperate measures to protect sheep from dogs

    Environment Ben is urging everyone to get involved in a baiting program to stop the wild dog 'epidemic'

    • 10th May 2019 10:17 AM
    'Hoons' show massive ignorance on Facebook

    premium_icon 'Hoons' show massive ignorance on Facebook

    Opinion We got an interesting reaction on Facebook to our yarn.

    'Stop immigration, welfare for single mums': Blair candidate

    premium_icon 'Stop immigration, welfare for single mums': Blair candidate

    Politics Ipswich candidate has more than one controversial policy idea.

    Federal election 2019: The defining moments in pictures

    Federal election 2019: The defining moments in pictures

    News Some of the best photos from the election trail

    • 10th May 2019 10:07 AM
    • 2 GuruM