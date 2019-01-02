Menu
Renier Pienaar and Jemin Yun close to the summit of Walsh's Pyramid, Cairns. PICTURE: RENIER PIENAAR
News

Chopper rescues hikers after NYE mishap

by Danaella Wivell
2nd Jan 2019 6:02 AM
TWO Cairns hikers have had a New Year's Day adventure they'll never forget.

Renier Pienaar, 21, and Jemin Yun, 22, had well-laid plans to hike to the top of Walsh's Pyramid to catch the sunrise on the first day of the new year.

 

"At 2am we set out and got to the base and started climbing at 3am," Mr Pienaar said.

"We wanted to be at the top to see the sunrise, as a way to ring in 2019."

But it wasn't long before disaster struck.

"At the three-quarter mark, Jemin's legs had muscle spasms and he couldn't walk anymore," Mr Pienaar said.

"It was quite stressful. We weren't sure how we were going to get down."

Jemin Yun after being rescued from near the summit of Walsh's Pyramid by QGAir's Rescue 510 helicopter. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
Mr Pienaar called 000 and a rescue helicopter was sent to retrieve the pair.

"From the time of the call to when the helicopter arrived, it was about two hours.

"We sat down and had a chat. We had some water and food with us, so we were OK."

He said Mr Yun was looked over by the doctor on board the Rescue 510 helicopter and was told to rest up.

"It definitely beats your usual fireworks to start the new year," he joked.

"My mum even said before we went that we'd be sent down in a helicopter, so we told her she jinxed our trip."

Renier Pienaar after the journey from the Pyramid down to Cairns. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
