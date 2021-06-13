The man’s body was recovered from the Blue Mountains on Sunday. Picture: Matt Taylor

The body of a hiker has been recovered after he fell at the Blue Mountains in New South Wales.

Emergency services were called to Tableland Road in Wentworth Falls about 2.45pm on Saturday after reports that a man had been seriously injured.

Police said the 60-year-old man had been hiking with a group at the time of the fall.

A rescue operation was launched by officers from Police Rescue and the NSW Ambulance Special Operations Unit.

Following assistance from PolAir, the man’s body was found at Blue Drum Creek.

“Paramedics declared him deceased at the scene,” police said.

His body was recovered on Sunday and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Hiker’s body recovered after tragic fall