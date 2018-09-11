Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A LifeFlight Helicopter lands in Toowoomba at the rescue helicopter service's new base. LifeFlight Generic
A LifeFlight Helicopter lands in Toowoomba at the rescue helicopter service's new base. LifeFlight Generic Tobi Loftus
News

Hiker winched from Table Top after serious injury

26th May 2019 5:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN had to be winched from Table Top Mountain this morning.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew performed a number of complex manoeuvres today, in an operation to retrieve the hiker. 

It's believed the woman tripped and suffered a broken bone during a hike this morning.

The rescue helicopter was sent to the mountain around 9.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic was winched down first, before a stretcher was also carefully lowered to the ground. 

The paramedic assessed the patient, while the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue critical care doctor hiked to the location. 

Unfortunately the woman's injuries prevented her from walking, or being carried from the scene. 

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter returned and winched the doctor and patient into the chopper, then performed a final winch, to bring the flight paramedic aboard. 

The patient was then transported to Toowoomba Hospital. 

The 2017-2018 financial year was a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing a record 5,452 missions throughout Queensland and around the world. 

LifeFlight is a community-based charity funded and supported by the LifeFlight Foundation.

To support the LifeFlight Foundation visit here.

editors picks hiker hiking lifeflight table top toowoomba emergency toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Why Advance Care Plan is vital for future care wishes

    premium_icon Why Advance Care Plan is vital for future care wishes

    News "He had a lovely death, really. He was kept comfortable and we were all there, just as he wanted”

    • 26th May 2019 6:00 PM
    Baby Bronco’s stunning surge to Origin history

    premium_icon Baby Bronco’s stunning surge to Origin history

    Rugby League No Broncos forward has ever worn a NSW or QLD jumper at this age

    • 26th May 2019 5:37 PM
    Much-loved nurse becomes a part of the family

    premium_icon Much-loved nurse becomes a part of the family

    News She has worked at the hospital for almost 25 years

    • 26th May 2019 5:00 PM
    $1.3 billion air force base redevelopment almost complete

    premium_icon $1.3 billion air force base redevelopment almost complete

    News "We're coming to the end of a very lengthy period of redevelopment"